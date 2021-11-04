Pete Davidson Seen at NYC's Zero Bond on Same Night as Kim Kardashian Following Staten Island Dinner

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson appear to have enjoyed another night together during her trip to New York.

Kardashian West, 41, wore an all-black, velour bodycon dress with matching gloves for the occasion. Davidson, 27, went casual in jeans and a plaid jacket, according to photos published by Page Six.

The outing comes one night after Davidson took Kardashian West out in his native Staten Island for a private dinner, PEOPLE recently confirmed.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news of the duo's first dinner together, Kardashian West and Davidson ate at the Italian restaurant Campania. Page Six previously reported that Davidson had arranged the dinner for the pair on the rooftop.

Last weekend, they spent time together at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. While there, Kardashian West and Davidson were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride. (Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.)

After their amusement park outing, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West and Davidson are just "friends hanging out," though a separate source noted that they do "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," said the source, adding that Kardashian West is "having fun and enjoying life" in the wake of her split from Kanye West.

"Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date," the source added. "She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

