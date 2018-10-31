Pete Davidson Dances at a Steely Dan Concert — and John Mulaney Captures His Joy on Camera

Pete Davidson is cheering himself up weeks after he and Ariana Grande called off their engagement.

On Tuesday, Davidson, 24, and fellow comedian John Mulaney attended a Steely Dan concert — and according to Mulaney, he had a downright magical effect on the audience.

“I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands. Pete Davidson changed that tonight,” Mulaney wrote on social media.

In an accompanying video, as the crowd at the Beacon Theatre in New York City rises to its feet, Davidson says with a smile, “Everybody’s getting up!” He pushes his hoodie back, offering a peek at his recent haircut from celebrity barber Micah Walker.

I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands. Pete Davidson changed that tonight. pic.twitter.com/h7Y6HoGult — John Mulaney (@mulaney) October 31, 2018

The Saturday Night Live funnyman and pop star Grande split Oct. 14 after a whirlwind courtship.

“She threw herself into the relationship with Pete. She is young, but at least mature enough to realize this wasn’t the right relationship or the right time to get married,” an insider told PEOPLE about Davidson and Grande’s breakup.

“[Her loved ones] always thought the engagement to Pete happened way too quickly. They didn’t want her to get married to Pete. And Ariana never got to the wedding planning stage,” the insider added. “It was all way too soon.”

Davidson recently found levity in the split at the Judd & Pete For America benefit for Swing Left in West Hollywood, California.

“As you could tell, I don’t want to be here,” he started, without mentioning his famous ex by name. “There’s a lot going on.”

“Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” he quipped.

He even mentioned the ill-fated ink that he got in honor of Grande and ex-girlfriend Cazzie David and then covered up. “What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f— zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he said. “Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”