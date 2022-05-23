Jack Harlow Calls Pete Davidson an 'Icon' Who 'Has So Much More Left to Accomplish'
Pete Davidson's big (and at times "really weird") year just got a little bit more impressive.
The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, was named to the TIME 100 list most influential people of 2022. Jack Harlow wrote a tribute essay about his "daring, thoughtful, and simply hilarious" pal to mark the occasion.
"Pete's appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity. He doesn't try to hide the person that he is. It's a classic recipe for success and connection," he wrote. "I would consider myself truthful, but being around Pete makes me want to continue to reach even further for the realest version of myself," wrote the rapper, 24.
"We don't have another one of him. He's daring, thoughtful, and simply hilarious. And he's only 28," Harlow added. "An icon with so much more left to accomplish."
Harlow's tribute comes after Davidson bid an emotional farewell to SNL this weekend after an eight-season run on the NBC sketch comedy show. A source previously told PEOPLE he was skipping Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to film his final episode.
Harlow also recalled making his own SNL musical guest debut in March, crediting Davidson with helping get him on the show.
"After a few months of knowing each other (but never meeting), Pete successfully pushed to get me on SNL, which was a genuine dream come true for me and my family," he wrote. "I grew up watching the show with them and got to bring them on set. My mom was in tears."
He continued, "The night before the show, I went over to Pete's apartment and he made my friend and me laugh until our stomachs hurt. I felt like I was experiencing elite comedy up close and personal."
The Come Home the Kids Miss You artist noted that he first saw Davidson perform standup at Comedy Central's Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. They were later connected by a mutual friend via FaceTime.
Davidson is next booked to star in Bupkis, an upcoming Peacock series in which he'll play a fictionalized version of himself.