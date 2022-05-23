Jack Harlow Calls Pete Davidson an 'Icon' Who 'Has So Much More Left to Accomplish'

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, was named to the TIME 100 list most influential people of 2022. Jack Harlow wrote a tribute essay about his "daring, thoughtful, and simply hilarious" pal to mark the occasion.

"Pete's appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity. He doesn't try to hide the person that he is. It's a classic recipe for success and connection," he wrote. "I would consider myself truthful, but being around Pete makes me want to continue to reach even further for the realest version of myself," wrote the rapper, 24.