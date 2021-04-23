Pete Davidson Is Visiting New Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor in London: Source

PEOPLE confirmed the rumored romance between Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor earlier this week

Pete Davidson will cross land and sea for girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, is currently visiting Dynevor, 26, in London, a source tells PEOPLE. His trip is aptly timed to SNL's current mid-season break — the show doesn't have another live episode scheduled until May 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following weeks of dating rumors, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Davidson and the Bridgerton star are officially an item. A source said the pair are "really into each other," adding that "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her."

Fans first began speculating about a romance between the couple in March, when Davidson was spotted spending time around Manchester, England, where Dynevor has been living with her mom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

pete davidson and phoebe dyvenor Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor | Credit: Getty(2)

At the time, one fan shared a selfie on Facebook with Davidson in the historic Altrincham Market, an area just outside of Manchester. Entertainment Tonight later reported that the pair were also allegedly seen holding hands while out together in the U.K.

In February, Dynevor took her own trip to New York City, where Davidson lives. "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec," she captioned a series of photos snapped around Brooklyn on Instagram.

Davidson further ignited the dating rumors in mid-April while participating in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students. After being asked who he considered to be his celebrity crush, he smiled and replied: "I'm with my celebrity crush."