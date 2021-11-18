Pete Davidson Is 'Very Sweet' to Kim Kardashian, Source Says: They Are 'Affectionate'
Pete Davidson recently celebrated his 28th birthday alongside Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson's budding romance seems to be going strong.
After Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday alongside Kardashian West and her mom Kris Jenner in Palm Springs, a source tells PEOPLE that the duo "had a great time" together.
"Pete is back in NYC now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs," the insider says. "They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten."
"They have plans to see each other again soon," the source adds.
Rapper Flavor Flav shared several photos from the birthday celebration on Tuesday. In the first, Davidson, Kardashian West, and Jenner all sported matching black and brown plaid pajamas as they posed for the camera.
Another source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West, 41, threw the party for Davidson at Jenner's Palm Springs home.
"Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch. They are getting to know each other better and getting along great," the source said. "Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Saturday Night Live comedian first sparked romance rumors in October when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.
They enjoyed the outing with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, who knows Davidson through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.
The following week, Davidson took the SKIMS mogul out in his native Staten Island for a private dinner. And just one night after that, both were spotted separately heading into Zero Bond, a private social club in Manhattan.
Kardashian West previously connected with Davidson when she hosted SNL for the first time last month. In one sketch, the two stars shared an onscreen kiss while playing Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.
Amid the reports of her time spent with Davidson, a source previously said that Kardashian West has "moved on" from ex-husband Kanye West.
She filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February and the former couple have since been focused on co-parenting their kids, North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2.
As for Davidson, PEOPLE confirmed in August that the comedian had split from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after about five months together. He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, and previously dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Cazzie David.
