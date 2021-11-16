The Saturday Night Live star, who turns 28 today, has the perfect combination of height, charm and talent to make him the ultimate catch

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

If you haven't been worshipping at the altar of Pete Davidson, you've maybe tried to pull the curtain back to understand why fans and Hollywood "It" girls have been flocking to the Saturday Night Live star. Haters are easy to come by, questioning, why him? Why Pete Davidson? But the real question is, why not? Why not Pete Davidson?

The 28-year-old comedian and actor, who is currently linked to Thee Kim Kardashian West, has everything going for him: he's handsome, tall, talented, funny, tall and extremely dateable. He's also very accomplished at a young age, and has so much opportunity to grow as an artist and actor. The sky is the limit for Davidson — and that's appealing enough in itself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you can't appreciate a self-deprecating comedian, who can easily go from BDE to being a vulnerable icon, we've broken down 20 reasons why your girlfriend would probably leave you for the 6-ft., 3-in. star (did we mention he's tall?).

1. He's a sweetheart who will "care about your s---."

During his interview with radio host and close friend Charlamagne Tha God in February 2020, Davidson discussed how he gets vulnerable in his relationships.

"I cry a lot. I get into deep conversations," he told Charlamagne. "I care about your s—. I like to meet your family. I like to know who you are."

Emotionally unavailable f boys, stand aside. Pete Davidson coming through.

2. He'll treat you like a princess.

Davidson isn't afraid to go all-in and "above and beyond" when it comes to finding love. If the actor approaches you for a date, be prepared to "feel as special as possible."

"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," he told PAPER Magazine in November 2019. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do. If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."

3. He hopes to become a dad one day.

If you're looking for a future family man, look no further. During his interview with Charlamagne, he also talked about wanting to be a father and how his upbringing influenced his desire to build a family.

"I love love. That's how I grew up," said Davidson, whose father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when the comedian was just 7 years old. "Just my mom, my sister — I didn't have a man around the house, so I was just like, 'When am I going to find my Princess Charming?' That's all I've ever wanted."

"I just want to have a kid, that's it," he added. "I think that would be awesome."

4. He's on Saturday Night Live.

pete davidson Credit: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While people who confuse their job titles with their personalities are frankly, annoying, it is a big deal that Davidson is a full-time cast member on the legendary sketch comedy show. At just 28, he's survived seven seasons of SNL and has been killing it. You could also categorize him as a comedic prodigy of sorts for landing the major gig at just 20 years old. If he decides he's ready to "hang up the jersey," however, then we fully support this accomplished young man.

5. He has his own place now.

For a while, fans were wondering how he won over so many ladies while living in his mother's basement, but he announced that he's "fully out" and "got a pad" on TikTok in April 2021.

6. He's got an eclectic group of friends.

kanye-west-1.jpg Kim Kardashian/Twitter

You know you'll never have a boring night out when your friends are Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi.

7. He has impeccable taste in women.

pete davidson kim kardashian Credit: Getty (2)

It's no secret that the ladies love Davidson. He's been linked to some incredible women, including current rumored flame Kim Kardashian West and exes Ariana Grande, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale.

8. He's a really great model. For real. Emily Ratajkowski says so.

During her visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ratajkowski shared how "impressed" she was with Davidson while working on a David LaChapelle photo shoot together in the fall. She also said, "He's got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive."

"I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable, he's lovely," she continued. "His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!"

She added: "Good relationship with his mother. We love it."

Yes, we really do love it.

9. He gets invited to the Met Gala.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Credit: Getty

Davidson made his Met Gala debut back in September, and pulled off a black tunic dress by Thom Browne. If you've wanted to grace the iconic steps of the Met on the first Monday in May, Davidson can make it happen.

10. He's a hopeless romantic.

On an episode of PEOPLE NOW, the star sweetly confessed to being ready and open for true love.

"I am a hopeless romantic," he told PEOPLE. "I believe in true love and I believe in love and I believe being in love is a great thing, and I hope I'm fortunate enough to find that one day."

AWWWWW.

11. He may be a star in Hollywood but he always reps where he's from: Staten Island.

12. He supports charities.

13. He's a dog dad.

Pete Davidson dog Credit: Smartwater

While speaking to PeopleTV host Jeremy Parsons, Davidson said that one of the smartest decisions he ever made was becoming a part of smartwater's efforts to keep people hydrated. The other? It was getting a dog.

The star shared that he welcomed a Havanese named Mabel into his life and that the dog has been "great" for his anxiety.

14. He brought to life his own story with the film King of Staten Island.

When it comes to working on yourself, most people go to therapy. But when you're an artist who is also a movie star, you can explore who you are and your past traumas while sharing your process with the world by putting out a semi-autobiographical film like Davidson did. It's vulnerable, honest and brave, which are three very attractive qualities to have as a human.

15. Judd Apatow has nothing but amazing things to say about him.

As the director of The King of Staten Island, Apatow had a chance to spend a lot of time with the star and watch him in his element. After the experience of shooting the film together, he only had the nicest things to say.

"He really is a sweetheart guy," Apatow said at the Directors Guild Awards in January 2020. "He's so creative and smart. He's been through things that no one on earth should ever have to go through. I think it's been very challenging recovering from them, but he has such a big heart, and I think he's taken this opportunity through his art to express what he's going through. And I'm really proud of the work he did in the movie. His acting is really remarkable."

16. He's been honest about his, uh, size.

Most men aren't so modest, but Davidson is a stand-up guy who doesn't want you to be disappointed. While ex-fiancée Ariana Grande dropped hints about Davidson's penis size to fans ("Like 10 inches?") and wrote "HUUUUGE" on his Burn Book page in the "Thank U, Next" video, Davidson cleared the air during his Netflix standup special.

"It's just simply not true," he said in his Netflix standup special. "She has tiny little hands. Everything is f--ing huge to her ... Every girl that sees [it] for the rest of my life is [going to be] disappointed."

17. He has his own Netflix special.

We casually slipped the fact that he has his own Netflix standup special in point 16 but, the man has his own Netflix standup special(!!!), which is a huge deal at such a young age. He's joined the ranks of comedy heavyweights Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Bill Burr, Jo Koy, Wanda Sykes and Ali Wong to come out with his own special, Alive from New York.

18. He's a runway model.

Alexander Wang Collection 1 - Runway Pete Davidson | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

In addition to modeling with Emily Ratajkowski in fashion spreads shot by David LaChapelle, Davidson walked the catwalk for Alexander Wang's Collection1 2020 show at New York City's Rockefeller Center in June 2019.

19. He knows how to laugh at himself.

The star stopped by Weekend Update in December 2019 to seemingly address his romance with then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber. "It's not fair Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat," he joked to host Colin Jost, who is married to Scarlett Johansson. "What'd I do?"

20. He's the type of guy you'd want to bring home to mom.

The Vulture Spot At Sundance - DAY 4 Pete Davidson | Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty