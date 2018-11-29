Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram After Ariana Grande Split to Promote New Film

Pete Davidson is back on social media.

The Saturday Night Live star returned to Instagram on Wednesday, nearly two months after ending his engagement to Ariana Grande.

In a series of photos, Davidson, 25, promoted his upcoming film Big Time Adolescence, posing alongside his costars Machine Gun Kelly, Griffin Gluck and more.

“See you at sundance muthf—–,” he captioned the photos.

Davidson also posted an article about the movie to his Instagram Story. He has not yet posted anything else to his account.

Davidson first wiped his Instagram account clean in July, deleting all his photos and videos off his feed. At the time, he told his followers there was “nothing cryptic” going on.

“No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” he wrote. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—ing lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. 🙂 your neighborhood goon, Pete.”

He made a brief return to the social media platform in September, posting a video of himself walking down the street, swarmed by paparazzi snapping his photo.

But Davidson once again made headlines when he cleared out his account just days after his split from Grande.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande John Shearer/Getty

While Davidson hasn’t made any mention of his ex on social media, he addressed their sudden breakup earlier this month on SNL.

“The last thing I will say is I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s okay,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and Davidson were dating in May, shortly after Grande and late rapper Mac Miller went their separate ways and Davidson and Cazzie David broke up. They got engaged in June.

“It was way too much too soon,” an insider told PEOPLE in October after the split. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”