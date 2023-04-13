Pete Davidson Is Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 6 as 'Bupkis' Debuts on Peacock: Report

Pete Davidson left SNL in 2022 after eight seasons

By
Published on April 13, 2023 12:16 PM
Pete Davidson
Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty

Pete Davidson is stepping back onto the Saturday Night Live stage — this time, as host.

The SNL alum will return to Rockefeller Center's iconic Studio 8H as the celebrity guest for the May 6 episode, Page Six first reported.

It's shaping up to be a busy month for the King of Staten Island star, as Page Six also reported he'll be attending the 2023 Met Gala.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for Davidson and SNL for comment.

Since leaving SNL, Davidson has focused his attention on his semi-autobiographical Peacock series Bupkis, in which Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself.

Davidson was a cast member on the series until his departure after season 47. He left the show alongside Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and others in what was later referred to as SNL's mass exodus.

Saturday Night Live
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bupkis is set to debut May 4 on Peacock, and Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

