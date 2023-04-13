Pete Davidson Is Returning to Host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 6 as 'Bupkis' Debuts on Peacock: Report

Pete Davidson is stepping back onto the Saturday Night Live stage — this time, as host.

The SNL alum will return to Rockefeller Center's iconic Studio 8H as the celebrity guest for the May 6 episode, Page Six first reported.

It's shaping up to be a busy month for the King of Staten Island star, as Page Six also reported he'll be attending the 2023 Met Gala.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for Davidson and SNL for comment.

Since leaving SNL, Davidson has focused his attention on his semi-autobiographical Peacock series Bupkis, in which Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself.

Davidson was a cast member on the series until his departure after season 47. He left the show alongside Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and others in what was later referred to as SNL's mass exodus.

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bupkis is set to debut May 4 on Peacock, and Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.