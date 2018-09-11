How Pete Davidson Has Honored His Father, Who Died in the 9/11 Terrorist Attack

Pete Davidson‘s father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when the Saturday Night Live star was just 7 years old. On the anniversary of his dad Scott’s death, Davidson often posts on social media to honor him.

Since his Twitter and Instagram purge earlier this year, Davidson, 24, hasn’t said anything publicly about losing his father 17 years ago. But for the 15-year mark, he shared two photos with his dad.

RELATED: SNL‘s Pete Davidson Remembers His Father Who Died on 9/11 with Humorous Tribute

In the first, his dad sips Heineken beer, and Davidson captioned it: “Can’t believe tomorrow is going to be 15 years. Missing the legend !!! Thank u all for ur kind words and support as always #werememberthem.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande on ‘Sick’ First Kiss With Pete Davidson

In the second, his father pours a beer next to black boots. The comedian wrote: “One of my dads homies gave me his old dirty a– boots from work and a sick photo of him lookin like a young legend !!! Apparently my dad wore sketchers how f—in embarrassing!” he wrote in the post.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash News

In 2015, the actor shared a series of tweets remembering his father — a mix of jokes, well wishes for today’s firefighters and thank you’s to people who showed their support, including Mae Whitman and costars Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer. He wrote, “I really appreciate it. I’m a very lucky guy.”

RELATED: SNL‘s Pete Davidson Posts Moving Tribute to Firefighter Dad Killed in 9/11: ‘Can’t Wait to See You Again’

He also ended the day on a serious note, tweeting, “All jokes aside. There’s not a day that goes by where I dont think of u. Ur my hero. Cant wait to see u again someday.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande John Shearer/Getty

More recently, Davidson has involved his fiancée Ariana Grande in keeping his father’s memory alive. In July, just a few weeks after the couple announced their engagement, the singer, 25, was seen with a small tattoo of the numbers 8418, Scott’s badge number. Davidson also has the numbers inked on his left arm.

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Trek Out for Another Late-Night Pizza Date in Brooklyn

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Robert Kamau/GC Images; Robert Kamau/GC Images

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Robert Kamau/GC Images

RELATED: Pete Davidson Claps Back at Troll Criticizing Ariana Grande’s Tribute to His Late Father

And later that month, the “Sweetener” singer was seen wearing a gold necklace with a pendant of his late father’s FDNY badge. When followers criticized Davidson on social media for giving it to her, he commented back, “For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancé. She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”