Pete Davidson 'Fits Right in' with Kim Kardashian's Family, Source Says: 'They All Love Him'

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are making sure to get quality time together.

The comedian, who films Saturday Night Live in New York, has been putting in the effort to travel to Los Angeles to see Kardashian.

"Pete still spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Kim. He is crazy about her," a source tells PEOPLE. "And she is very happy that he is around so much."

Davidson, 28, has also been bonding with his girlfriend's family. "Pete fits right in with Kim's family," the source shares. "They all love him."

The Kardashians star opens up about her relationship with Davidson in her sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, which will air tonight on ABC.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian tells Roberts as seen in a preview of the interview. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

In the ABC News interview, her mom Kris Jenner calls Davidson "a really nice guy" and sister Khloé Kardashian says, "[Pete] just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Last weekend, Scott Disick posted a funny video to his Instagram Story of Davidson outside his home in Kardashian's pink electric MOKE car. And last month, Disick and Davidson enjoyed a "wild" night together while Kardashian was away in Miami.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Davidson is spending time with Kardashian's four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½ — whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

"He is slowly getting to know her kids. Kim is not pushing it though," the source shared.

