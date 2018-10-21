Pete Davidson is turning to humor in the wake of his split from Ariana Grande.

Days after canceling a comedy gig, Davidson made his first public appearance on Saturday alongside Judd Apatow at the Judd & Pete For America benefit for Swing Left in West Hollywood, California.

Although he didn’t mention Grande by name at the start of his 45 minute-long set, everybody in the crowd likely understood why he began by announcing, “As you could tell, I don’t want to be here.”

“There’s a lot going on,” he added, before jokingly alluding to his breakup by asking the crowd, “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, also addressed all the tattoos he’d gotten in Grande’s honor.

“What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f— zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he remarked, likely referencing the fact that before his relationship with Grande, he got ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s face inked on his arm. That tattoo has since been covered.

In Grande’s first appearance following their split, the 25-year-old singer was seen covering up a finger tattoo of Davidson’s first name with a Band-Aid.

“Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is,” he joked during his routine.

After Apatow joined Davidson onstage, the SNL star revealed that even his friends had come to agree with all the critics who spoke out against the couple’s decision to get matching tattoos.

“So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana] broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos,” he remarked. “And it was like in a magazine like, was Pete Davidson stupid? And 93 percent of it said yes. So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s— man. They’re literally f— haters.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah f— that. I’m not stupid.’ And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.’ “

Later on in the show, Davidson opened up about Kanye West’s surprise off-air pro-Trump rant at the season premiere of SNL.

Asked by Apatow whether the moment had actually made him feel uncomfortable, Davidson replied, “Yeah, bro!”

“He held us hostage,” he shared, adding that the moment also put him “in a weird position” because he’s friends with Kid Cudi, who was also onstage at the time, having just performed with West.

“So we’re all just like sitting there. Then he starts pointing us all out,” Davidson continued, adding that was the moment he decided to leave the stage. “But nobody wanted to be up there. It was really — it was a bit much.”

Davidson went on to dispute a claim West made during the rant about how people at SNL had told him he couldn’t wear his Make America Great Again cap, even though the rapper not only wore it onstage that night but also during promos for the episode.

“All we said — all week he was wearing this hat, right? And you know Adam Driver’s like a f— Marine. He’s like a respectable, classy dude. And you’re doing a classy show. And just like, you know, when you do promos with a Marine and all these people it might be [in] the best interest if you wear a different hat or don’t wear a hat,” he explained. “We’re not going to tell you what to do but whatever. And that just made him want to wear it all week.”

Davidson was spotted for the first time in public on Oct. 17, three days after PEOPLE confirmed that the pair ended their engagement nearly five months after he proposed in June. The proposal came just weeks after they began dating and followed Grande’s breakup from Mac Miller in May.

A Davidson source recently told PEOPLE that despite their split, there was still a chance the pair might end up reconciling.

“They’ve gotten into arguments and broken up before and got back together,” the Davidson source said, adding, “It’s definitely a fresh breakup, but they totally could get back together because who knows with those two.”