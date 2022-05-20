This weekend's episode will reportedly be Davidson's final appearance on Saturday Night Live after eight years with the show

Pete Davidson 'Expected to Be at SNL' — Not Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding — amid Exit Reports: Source

Don't expect to see Pete Davidson at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding this weekend.

Davidson's girlfriend Kim Kardashian will be in Italy on Saturday to attend her sister's wedding to Barker — but a source tells PEOPLE Davidson is "expected to be at SNL."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This weekend, Saturday Night Live's season 47 finale features host Natasha Lyonne and alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast as musical guest.

According to Variety, Davidson is expected to leave the NBC sketch comedy after this season. (An SNL rep did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Davidson joined SNL in 2014 at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members to ever appear on the show.

He gained attention for his standup chops during "Weekend Update" segments and went on to star in an eclectic roster of films including The King of Staten Island and Suicide Squad.

Next, the Staten Island native is gearing up to star in A24's upcoming dark comedy-horror flick Bodies Bodies Bodies and opposite Edie Falco in the Peacock series Bupkis. The actor will also serve as a writer and executive producer on the sitcom, which is loosely based on his own life.

Kardashian West played Jasmine opposite cast member Pete Davidson's Aladdin Credit: NBC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Davidson's romantic relationship with Kim, 41, kick-started after she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October. At the time, the pair shared an onscreen kiss in an Aladdin-themed sketch.

Later that month, the pair were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They have since made appearances at numerous high-profile events together, including the 2022 Met Gala and the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

RELATED VIDEO: Martha Stewart Praises Pete Davidson for 'Squiring Gorgeous Women Around' amid Kim Kardashian Romance

Things have seemingly been getting serious in recent months.

In March, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson "is slowly getting to know her kids" but the SKIMS mogul is "not pushing it." She shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with ex Kanye West.

"She wants to be respectful of Kanye too," the source added.