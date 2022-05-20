Pete Davidson 'Expected to Be at SNL' — Not Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding — amid Exit Reports: Source
Don't expect to see Pete Davidson at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding this weekend.
Davidson's girlfriend Kim Kardashian will be in Italy on Saturday to attend her sister's wedding to Barker — but a source tells PEOPLE Davidson is "expected to be at SNL."
This weekend, Saturday Night Live's season 47 finale features host Natasha Lyonne and alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast as musical guest.
According to Variety, Davidson is expected to leave the NBC sketch comedy after this season. (An SNL rep did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.)
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Romantic Wedding Photos: 'Till Death Do Us Part'
Davidson joined SNL in 2014 at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members to ever appear on the show.
He gained attention for his standup chops during "Weekend Update" segments and went on to star in an eclectic roster of films including The King of Staten Island and Suicide Squad.
Next, the Staten Island native is gearing up to star in A24's upcoming dark comedy-horror flick Bodies Bodies Bodies and opposite Edie Falco in the Peacock series Bupkis. The actor will also serve as a writer and executive producer on the sitcom, which is loosely based on his own life.
Davidson's romantic relationship with Kim, 41, kick-started after she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October. At the time, the pair shared an onscreen kiss in an Aladdin-themed sketch.
Later that month, the pair were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They have since made appearances at numerous high-profile events together, including the 2022 Met Gala and the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Things have seemingly been getting serious in recent months.
In March, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson "is slowly getting to know her kids" but the SKIMS mogul is "not pushing it." She shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with ex Kanye West.
"She wants to be respectful of Kanye too," the source added.
Kim has additionally expressed interest in making her way down the aisle again. On a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she said: "I believe in love, that's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time's the charm."
