Pete Davidson's Ex Carly Aquilino Seemingly Reacts to His Engagement News on Instagram: 'HAHHAH'

Pete Davidson‘s ex-girlfriend may want to set her phone alerts to silent.

Stand-up comedian and star of MTV’s show Girl Code Carly Aquilino appeared to share her first reaction to her former boyfriend’s engagement to Ariana Grande on her Instagram story earlier this week, via a screenshot text conversation with a pal.

Though Aquilino’s post has disappeared from her story, several fans screengrabbed the photo and shared it to social media.

“I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but… I can’t,” the friend wrote to her.

Aquilino’s response? “HAHHAHAHAAH.”

The comedian, 27, captioned the post, “My day in a text message.”

In a second post shared Tuesday, Aquilino revealed another text exchange — this one showed she had sent heart emoij to someone and received no response.

“MY LOVE LIFE GOING GREAT,” she wrote, along with a series of phrases like “I quit,” “Social life: 404 not found” and “Cries into my burger.”

Davidson, 24, and Aquilino dated back in 2015.

Carly Aquilino Carly Aquilino Instagram

Carly Aquilino Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aquilino isn’t the first of the Davidson’s exes to share a subtle reaction to his whirlwind romance. Cazzie David, the daughter of actor Larry David, dated the Saturday Night Live actor on and off for two years, splitting for good just last month.

“Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” the writer and actress captioned a safari photo on Instagram earlier this month after news of the relationship first broke.

RELATED VIDEO: Five Things To Know About Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

On Monday, David shared a picture of herself with a glass of wine.

“Came to wine country a person, leaving a human bottle of wine,” she wrote.

RELATED: They’re Engaged! Inside Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Love Story

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Grande and Davidson are engaged after several weeks of dating.

The singer tweeted “love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye,” a message that many of her followers are taking as her own confirmation of the news.

Grande also wrote, “crying,” in response to a tweet calling her “Mrs. Davidson.”

Another told the star, “I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL.” Grande replied, “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

Watch the full season of Search History on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” an insider told PEOPLE of the quick engagement.