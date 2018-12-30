Pete Davidson Is 'Enjoying Being Single,' Source Says After He Dines with Mystery Woman in Miami

Pete Davidson was seen with a mystery woman over the weekend, but a source tells PEOPLE that the comedian is “enjoying being single.”

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, was spotted at the Mandarin Oriental hotel bar in Miami on Saturday, dining by the pool with an unknown brunette, according to photographs published by TMZ.

In the images, Davidson was dressed casually in a Green Day t-shirt and sunglasses, and had seemingly gone back to his natural hair color after previously sporting blonde and blue hues.

A source tells PEOPLE that Davidson “was there visiting friends and is very much enjoying being single as he is focusing on himself.”

Reps for Davidson and SNL did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

One week earlier, the comedian was seen out and about while supporting his pal Machine Gun Kelly at one of the rapper’s concerts in Ohio.

Davidson concerned friends and fans on Dec. 15 by writing on his now-deleted Instagram account, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

Hours later, he made a brief appearance on the Matt Damon-hosted SNL broadcast, appearing in a pre-taped sketch, as well as introducing musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.

After seeing Davidson’s post, Kelly rushed to keep his friend company. “Im in the plane now on the way to see Pete,” he tweeted on Dec. 15. “Gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Following that night’s SNL, the two pals were seen leaving the Rockefeller Plaza building together in an SUV.

Other people who reached out to the star include ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, friends Kid Cudi and Jay Pharoah, SNL costar Chris Redd and Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw, whom Davidson mocked then apologized to in a touching SNL segment in November.

Speaking with KPRC2 Houston earlier this month, the veteran-turned-politician, 34, recalled how “pretty devastating” it was to learn of Davidson’s troubling note. “I talked to him personally [Sunday] and talked to him a little bit about it. We don’t go back very far, we’re not good friends, but I think he appreciated hearing from me,” said the Navy SEAL, who lost an eye in an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

“You don’t want to see someone in that position to the point where they’re putting out a cry for help on social media. That’s not a good place to be in,” Crenshaw remarked, adding that he told the comedian, “know that you have value and do more good for people than you realize for people.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.