Pete Davidson Had a 'Good Conversation' with Rep.-Elect Dan Crenshaw After Troubling Social Media Post

One day after Pete Davidson shared an alarming message on social media, many friends reached out to the Saturday Night Live star, including Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw.

Crenshaw, whom Davidson mocked then apologized to in November, said he called the comedian, 25, after finding out about the Instagram post that read: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking with KPRC2 Houston, the veteran-turned-politician, 34, recalled how “pretty devastating” it was to learn of Davidson’s troubling note. “I talked to him personally [Sunday] and talked to him a little bit about it. We don’t go back very far, we’re not good friends, but I think he appreciated hearing from me,” said the former Navy SEAL, who lost an eye in an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

“You don’t want to see someone in that position to the point where they’re putting out a cry for help on social media. That’s not a good place to be in,” Crenshaw said.

RELATED: ‘Frantic’ Ariana Grande Tried to See Pete Davidson After Note but He’s ‘Ignoring Her’: Source

Responding to what appeared to be a call for help from comedian Pete Davidson, @DanCrenshawTX with me for #HouNewsmakers EXTRA talks about his response and phone call. https://t.co/BRiFwhBjD8 pic.twitter.com/GpqlUCPXpw — Khambrel Marshall (@KPRC2Khambrel) December 17, 2018

“What I told him was this: Everyone has a purpose in this world. God put you here for a reason, but it is your job to find that purpose. You should live that way, you should live that way seeking out that purpose, not expecting it to be given to you by anybody else. Know that you have value and do more good for people than you realize for people,” the Representative for Texas’ 2nd Congressional District continued.

“Especially a guy like that: he makes people laugh, sometimes he makes people mad, but he also makes people laugh a lot and that’s what we talked about. It was a good conversation,” Crenshaw added.

RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Gets Apology from Pete Davidson on SNL — Then Trolls Him with Ariana Grande Dig

Pete Davidson; Dan Crenshaw Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Crenshaw for Congress/Facebook

On Saturday, hours before he made a brief appearance on the Matt Damon-hosted SNL broadcast, Davidson raised concern after writing: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

The actor later deleted his Instagram account.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Seen with Machine Gun Kelly After Brief SNL Appearance & Troubling Social Media Note

Also on Saturday, a public information officer with the New York Police Department told PEOPLE they sent officers to do a welfare check on Davidson.

Other friends who reached out to the star include Machine Gun Kelly, Kid Cudi, Jay Pharaoh, SNL costar Chris Redd and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

Davidson has continued to speak out about his bipolar disorder, most recently in November after Grande dropped the music video for “Thank U, Next,” which references the former couple’s whirlwind romance and split.

RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Manager Defends Pete Davidson to Angry Fans: ‘No One Has Hate for This Guy’

Pete Davidson SNL

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Davidson said Grande’s fans had bullied him. “I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” he said.

“Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it is truly mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” Davidson wrote.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you,” he concluded.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.