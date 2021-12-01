Pete Davidson Has a Ball with His Mom and Sister — Complete with Courtside Views! — at Brooklyn Nets Game
The SNL star is back in New York after spending the weekend with Kim Kardashian West in Los Angeles
Pete Davidson may be coast-hopping as he spends more time both in New York City and Los Angeles with Kim Kardashian West, but that doesn't mean he's not also getting in some quality moments with his family.
The Saturday Night Live star was spotted on Tuesday sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game night with his mom and sister, Amy and sister Casey Davidson.
Casey uploaded an Instagram Story photo of the game, and Amy showed the playful mood of the family night in a series of Instagram photos that she captioned, "love my kids xo"
The shots seem to confirm Pete is back in his hometown after he was with rumored girlfriend Kardashian West in L.A. this weekend. They were last seen together Saturday morning at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Both Kardashian, 41, and Pete, 28, posted for selfies with Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk who told PEOPLE: "They looked happy, sat close to each other and walked away together. It looked like a date to me."
The pair haven't confirmed their relationship, though Davidson joked about the rumors in a Late Night conversation with Seth Meyers in early November.
A source told PEOPLE the comic has yet to meet Kardashian West's four children, but he's starting to take their connection seriously.
"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source said. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."
Davidson has also been "flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim," the source explained. "He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that."
It was announced on Monday that Davidson will co-host NBC's New Years Eve special Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson on December 31, in Miami. There's no word yet on Kardashian West's plans for New Years Eve or if she'll be included in the unannounced "special guests" appearing on the NBC special.