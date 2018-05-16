SNL's Pete Davidson Confirms Split from Cazzie David: 'We're Not Together Anymore'

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David have gone their separate ways.

The Saturday Night Live cast member confirmed his split from Larry David‘s daughter, Cazzie, in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of a video interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, which drops Thursday evening.

After Davidson, 24, was asked about his relationship status with 24-year-old Cazzie, he revealed, “We’re not together anymore.”

“Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” he shared. “Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”

When Rosenberg said, “you’re going to be okay,” Davidson responded, “yeah, probably,” and added of Cazzie, “she’ll be fine.”

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In May 2016, the actor opened up about dating Cazzie.

When asked if he was intimidated about dating Larry’s daughter, Davidson told PEOPLE, “Well, I’m not dating him.”

“I just love her very, very much,” he admitted.

Davidson said of Larry, 70, “He’s the sweetest man in the world, he’s the coolest,” and added, “We get along really well.”

“I listen to everything he says very carefully because you want to retain it all,” the young comedian said.

Nearly a year later, Davidson celebrated being sober for the first time in almost a decade — and thanked Cazzie for her support.

Davidson, who often plays the resident young person on the NBC series, revealed in a heartfelt and personal Instagram post that although eliminating drugs from his life was a difficult hurdle to conquer, he was “happy” and hopeful for the future.

“Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” Davidson wrote.

“It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise,” he continued. “Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action.”

He also dedicated an Instagram post hours later to Cazzie.

“Couldn’t pick one so I went with two,” he captioned a side-by-side picture of the couple. “Luckiest guy in the world #babygirl.”