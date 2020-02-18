Pete Davidson Confirms He Recently Went to Rehab During Comedy Show: Report

Pete Davidson has opened up about his recent stay in rehab.

The comedian, 26, confirmed that he sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona during a stand-up show at Carolines on Broadway in New York City on Sunday, Page Six reports.

While he didn’t reveal the reason behind his stay, the Saturday Night Live star reportedly said he spent his time in the facility working on his comedy.

According to the outlet, Davidson said he used the pseudonym “Howard” while in rehab and joked about hanging out in the “butt hut,” where patients gathered to smoke cigarettes.

The Sierra Tucson facility treats individuals struggling with substance abuse, as well as eating disorders, trauma-related issues, mood and anxiety disorders, and chronic pain, according to its website.

Davidson has long been open about his mental health struggles. In 2017, the comedian revealed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety. He also previously sought treatment in 2016.

During a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL in December, he seemingly hinted that he’d be seeking treatment again.

“I’m going on a little ‘vacation.’ You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” he said. “And you have roommates but it stills costs like, $100,000.”

Up next, Davidson will debut his own Netflix original comedy special, Alive from New York, on Feb. 25.