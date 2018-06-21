Pete Davidson Confirms Engagement to Ariana Grande — and Says Men Tell Him 'You Gave Me Hope'

Pete Davidson finally confirmed he is engaged to Ariana Grande!

On Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Saturday Night Live star, 24, gushed about his fiancée to Robert Pattinson and late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

“It’s so funny to walk down the street because dudes are walking by,” he explained as he reenacts someone tipping their hat to him, adding, “Did you see that Derek Jeter commercial? He’s retiring and everybody tips their hat.”

In fact, Davidson said his engagement to the pop star has inspired others.

“Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope,’ I was like I didn’t know I was that ugly,” he said.

“I’m a lucky motherf—–,” he added.

Also on Wednesday, Grande shared a new video of her fiancé on Instagram Story. “A perfect specimen,” “The Light Is Coming” singer captioned the footage that showed Davidson waving and blowing a kiss at her.

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. The comedian proposed with a dazzling 3-carat engagement ring from Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, whom he paid a jaw-dropping $93,000 in May.

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” a source close to the couple previously said.

Grande was first spotted wearing the pear-shaped diamond sparkler at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango concert on June 2 in Los Angeles.

On June 15, Davidson shared a PDA-packed photo of him and Grande, describing the happiness he’s been feeling.

“U know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that,” Davidson captioned a black and white picture of the singer showing off her engagement ring.

That same day, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer tweeted, “I cant believe my life rn tbh. If I’m dreaming pls knock me the f— back out.”

Most recently, over Father’s Day weekend, she revealed that the couple had moved in together when she shared an image to her Instagram Stories from Spongebob Squarepants, showing the cartoon character sitting on the floor with a big smile as he holds a tissue.

“Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” she captioned the picture.

