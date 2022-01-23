Pete Davidson referred to the decommissioned Staten Island Ferry he and Colin Jost purchased as "the windowless van of the sea" during the Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Joke About Buying a Staten Island Ferry on SNL: 'We're Boat People Now'

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have no problem poking fun at their new purchase.

On Saturday evening, Jost, 39, was at the helm of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update, where he was joined by fellow cast member Alex Moffat to play his 'Guy Who Just Bought a Boat' character.

While Moffat, 39, performed, Jost then invited Davidson, 28, to appear alongside the pair, introducing the comedian as 'Guy Who Just Bought a Ferry' — a clear nod to their recent purchase of the John F. Kennedy, a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat.

"Hey! We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea," Davidson joked, as Jost sarcastically added, "Yes, it's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through."

Davidson also explained that he and Jost made the purchase alongside a third partner, "Pauley Italia," which Davidson joked is "the name of a real person and not a mafia-themed wrestler."

"We're boat people now, Colin," he continued, before playfully teasing Jost, adding, "I mean, you always were. You look like, you know, you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos."

Earlier this week, The New York Post and Vulture reported that the SNL stars — both of whom were born in the New York City borough of Staten Island — teamed up to make the purchase alongside Italia.

Italia told the Post that he, Davidson, and Jost have "grand plans" for the boat. "The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera," he told the outlet. "We're in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard."

The trio picked up the ship for $280,000 at a recent auction, according to the Post, which first reported the sale on Tuesday.

The ferry, christened the John F. Kennedy, was first commissioned in 1965 and was previously the oldest ferry in the fleet of Staten Island boats before being decommissioned and docked last summer, according to New York 1. While the boat was pulled out of service due to mechanical issues, the 300 ft.-long vessel has the capacity to carry over 3,000 passengers.

"We are having trouble finding a place to dock though," Jost noted in the segment. "We're going to keep the boat docked. It's not going to move under its own power."