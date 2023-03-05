Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Involved in Beverly Hills Car Crash

Comedian Pete Davidson was involved in a car accident Saturday evening, in which the car he was in ran into a fire hydrant in the city of Beverly Hills, Calif., police confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, who first reported the crash, Davidson, 29, was behind the wheel of the vehicle and was accompanied by his girlfriend, actress ChaseSui Wonders, 26. According to TMZ, the actor was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car, resulting in it going over the curb, hitting the hydrant, and ultimately running into the side of a residence. TMZ reported no one was injured.

Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a report Saturday occurring around 11 p.m., in which a car ran into a fire hydrant.

Coulter confirmed that the Saturday Night Live alum was in the car, but did not state whether he was driving nor whether Sui Wonders was a passenger.

An accident report was taken for city property damage, Coulter noted.

Representatives for both Davidson and Sui Wonders did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Davidson and Wonders first sparked romance rumors in December when they attended a New York Rangers game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. On Jan. 9, the two were seen snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant as they waited on food together.

The couple further fueled their romance rumors when they stepped out hand in hand at Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19. Most recently, they were spotted together in Hawaii earlier this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

A source close to Davidson told PEOPLE in January, "Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," adding, "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing, though."

The couple starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies together and Wonders will be appearing in Davidson's upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis.