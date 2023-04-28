Entertainment TV Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Cuddle Up at the Bupkis After Party: See all the Exclusive Photos On Thursday night at New York City's L'Avenue restaurant, the Saturday Night Live alum celebrated the premiere of his new Peacock show, which premieres next Thursday, with his costar girlfriend and Bupkis guest stars Steve Buscemi, Machine Gun Kelly and more By Dana Rose Falcone Published on April 28, 2023 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock 01 of 14 Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock After starring in Bodies Bodies Bodies last year, the duo sparked dating rumors in December when they attended a New York Rangers game together. Davidson and Wonders have since been spotted cuddling in a Brooklyn restaurant and kissing on two separate Hawaiian getaways. The comedian has also met her family, a source told PEOPLE. 02 of 14 Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock The rapper makes a guest appearance on the series. 03 of 14 Lorne Michaels & Pete Davidson Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock The SNL creator is also an executive producer on Bupkis. 04 of 14 Steve Buscemi & Pete Davidson Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock The Miracle Workers actor joins Bupkis as a guest star. 05 of 14 Pete Davidson & his mom Amy Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock On the show, Edie Falco plays the actor's mother. 06 of 14 Pete Davidson & his sister Casey Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock 07 of 14 Kenan Thompson Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock The All That alum, who has since earned the distinction of Saturday Night Live's longest-running cast member ever, supported his former castmate's big night. 08 of 14 Olivia Milch, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Judah Miller Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock Winokur (center) also guest-stars on Bupkis. 09 of 14 Oz Rodriguez & Kenan Thompson Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock 10 of 14 Machine Gun Kelly Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock 11 of 14 Alex Moffat & LeMaire Lee Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock 12 of 14 Ricky Velez, Julie Velez, Emily Wilson and Please Don't Destroy's John Higgins & Ben Marshall Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock 13 of 14 Paul Walter Hauser Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock The Cobra Kai actor is another one of Bupkis's guest stars. 14 of 14 B.J. Novak Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock