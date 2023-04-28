Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Cuddle Up at the Bupkis After Party: See all the Exclusive Photos

On Thursday night at New York City's L'Avenue restaurant, the Saturday Night Live alum celebrated the premiere of his new Peacock show, which premieres next Thursday, with his costar girlfriend and Bupkis guest stars Steve Buscemi, Machine Gun Kelly and more

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 28, 2023 11:00 AM
BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock
01 of 14

Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock

After starring in Bodies Bodies Bodies last year, the duo sparked dating rumors in December when they attended a New York Rangers game together. Davidson and Wonders have since been spotted cuddling in a Brooklyn restaurant and kissing on two separate Hawaiian getaways. The comedian has also met her family, a source told PEOPLE.

02 of 14

Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock

The rapper makes a guest appearance on the series.

03 of 14

Lorne Michaels & Pete Davidson

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Lorne Michaels, Pete Davidson at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock

The SNL creator is also an executive producer on Bupkis.

04 of 14

Steve Buscemi & Pete Davidson

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Steve Buscemi, Pete Davidson at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock

The Miracle Workers actor joins Bupkis as a guest star.

05 of 14

Pete Davidson & his mom Amy

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Davidson, Pete Davidson at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock

On the show, Edie Falco plays the actor's mother.

06 of 14

Pete Davidson & his sister Casey

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Casey Davidson, Pete Davidson at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock
07 of 14

Kenan Thompson

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Kenan Thompson at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock

The All That alum, who has since earned the distinction of Saturday Night Live's longest-running cast member ever, supported his former castmate's big night.

08 of 14

Olivia Milch, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Judah Miller

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Marissa Jaret Winokur, Judan Miller at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock

Winokur (center) also guest-stars on Bupkis.

09 of 14

Oz Rodriguez & Kenan Thompson

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Oz Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock
10 of 14

Machine Gun Kelly

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Machine Gun Kelly at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock
11 of 14

Alex Moffat & LeMaire Lee

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Alex Moffat at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock
12 of 14

Ricky Velez, Julie Velez, Emily Wilson and Please Don't Destroy's John Higgins & Ben Marshall

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Julie Velez, Ricky Velez, Emily Wilson, John Higgins, Ben Marshall at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock
13 of 14

Paul Walter Hauser

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Paul Walter Hauser at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock

The Cobra Kai actor is another one of Bupkis's guest stars.

14 of 14

B.J. Novak

BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) BJ Novak at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Rosalind O’Connor/Peacock
