Pete Davidson Celebrates His Birthday with Kim Kardashian at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs Home

A source tells PEOPLE that the pair "are still dating and enjoying it"

Pete Davidson rang in his birthday with Kim Kardashian West by his side — and a few other friends!

On Wednesday, rapper Flavor Flav shared photos from his "adopted son" Davidson's 28th birthday celebration featuring Kardashian West and her mom Kris Jenner.

In the first photo, Davidson, Kardashian West, and Jenner all sported matching black and brown plaid pajamas as they pose for the camera. The second image featured just Flavor Flav and Davidson, 28, with the comedian wearing the rapper's famed clock chain.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian West, 41, threw the birthday bash for Davidson at Jenner's Palm Springs home on Tuesday.

"Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch," the insider says. "They are getting to know each other better and getting along great."

"Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."

Flavor Flav captioned the images: "celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,"

Kardashian West and the SNL star first sparked romance rumors after they spent time together at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker earlier this month.

While there, the pair were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride. (Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.)

Earlier this month, they were both spotted separately heading into Zero Bond, a private social club in Manhattan, for dinner. And the night before, Davidson took Kardashian West out in his native Staten Island for a private dinner.

Kardashian West previously connected with Davidson when she hosted SNL for the first time last month. In one sketch, the two stars shared an onscreen kiss while playing Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.