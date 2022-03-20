Pete Davidson Catches Scott Disick Snoozing on 'Wild' Boys' Night as Kim Kardashian Parties in Miami
While the Kardashians are away, the boys will play ... or not.
Pete Davidson enjoyed a "wild" night with Scott Disick and friends on Saturday as girlfriend Kim Kardashian partied away in Miami, celebrating the opening of her SKIMS Swim pop-up shop with sister Khloé Kardashian.
In a clip shared to Disick's Instagram Story, the Saturday Night Live star, 28, appeared with a bored expression on his face after revealing he was the only one still awake while the Talentless founder, 38, and two other pals fell asleep watching Sandra Bernhard's film, The King of Comedy.
"Boyz night was wild," Disick wrote with the video, adding four sleeping in bed emojis.
The couple has been romantically linked since they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster last October at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. They also shared an onscreen kiss earlier that month on SNL when she made her hosting debut.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum finally made their relationship Instagram official last week, and she revealed Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Davidson has gotten "a few tattoos" in tribute to her as well as a "branding" of her name.
She previously revealed that her family's new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians will include "the details that everyone wants to know" about their relationship, although she noted: "I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does."
Kim was declared legally single earlier this month after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in Feb. 2021. The exes got married in May 2014 and they share daughters North, 8½, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.
Their divorce has turned contentious in recent months, with West, 44, bringing their children into the dispute. He also faced controversy over his recent "Eazy" music video, which depicted him kidnapping, tying up, and burying a claymation Davidson alive.
"I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best," Kardashian said of their split on Ellen. "I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."
Meanwhile, Disick famously dated Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian for years, resulting in three children together — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.