Pete Davidson Cancels Comedy Gig After Ariana Grande Split as She's Spotted Without Ring

Pete Davidson backed out of a previously scheduled comedy gig just days after his split from Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star was set to headline a “Comedy Night Live” show at Temple University in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The school announced on Tuesday that Davidson, 24, had canceled and would be replaced by Adam DeVine.

“Unfortunately, Pete Davidson will no longer be able to do our homecoming show due to personal reasons,” the school said in a statement.

The news comes as Grande, 25, returned to work on Tuesday, performing “The Wizard and I” during the final taping of Wicked’s 15th anniversary special, which will air on NBC later this month.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” Grande wrote on her Instagram story. “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

Noticeably missing on Grande’s left ring finger was the 3-carat, $93,000 pear-shaped diamond engagement ring Davidson proposed to her with in June after just weeks of dating.

PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday that Davidson and Grande had called it quits.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source told PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

The breakup came on the heels of a difficult few weeks for Grande as she came to terms with the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 7.

“They’re dealing with things that people wouldn’t have to deal with in a lifetime — an ex-boyfriend reportedly overdosing and having all of this fame and attention,” a Davidson source told PEOPLE. “These followers and living their lives on social media … it’s a different world.”

“It’s definitely a fresh breakup,” the source added. “But they totally could get back together because who knows with those two.”