Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were first linked in October when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park

Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His 'Girlfriend' for the First Time Since Being Linked Last Year

Pete Davidson has referred to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" publicly for the very first time.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," the comedian said.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he continued, referring to Kardashian, 41, with the title.

Noting that fans' interest in his life has had virtually "zero" impact on his day-to-day, Davidson added: "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines in October when she hosted an episode of SNL and they shared an onscreen kiss in a sketch. They played Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, the two sparked romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California. They were with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Since then, the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including when they spent time in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate Davidson's birthday in November, and when the duo had a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York — Davidson's home turf — in December.

Last month, the couple enjoyed a post-New Year's vacation in the Bahamas. There, Davidson and Kardashian were photographed in good spirits with big smiles on their faces while on a dock in the tropical locale.

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian's romance with Davidson is just what she needs amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Calling Kardashian and Davidson's relationship "fun and refreshing," the source said that the mom of four "thinks Pete has many great qualities."