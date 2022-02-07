Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His 'Girlfriend' for the First Time Since Being Linked Last Year
Pete Davidson has referred to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" publicly for the very first time.
While recently chatting with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!) about his partnership with Hellman's Mayo for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star also opened up about living life in the spotlight.
"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," the comedian said.
"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he continued, referring to Kardashian, 41, with the title.
Noting that fans' interest in his life has had virtually "zero" impact on his day-to-day, Davidson added: "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'Still Really Into Each Other,' Sources Say: 'He Treats Her Really Well'
Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines in October when she hosted an episode of SNL and they shared an onscreen kiss in a sketch. They played Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.
Later that month, the two sparked romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California. They were with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
Since then, the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including when they spent time in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate Davidson's birthday in November, and when the duo had a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York — Davidson's home turf — in December.
Last month, the couple enjoyed a post-New Year's vacation in the Bahamas. There, Davidson and Kardashian were photographed in good spirits with big smiles on their faces while on a dock in the tropical locale.
In January, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian's romance with Davidson is just what she needs amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.
Together, Kardashian — who recently requested to be declared legally single — and West, 44, share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.
RELATED: Pete Davidson Admits He's 'Very Hittable' After He's Tackled in Hellmann's Super Bowl Commercial
Calling Kardashian and Davidson's relationship "fun and refreshing," the source said that the mom of four "thinks Pete has many great qualities."
"He makes her laugh. He treats her really well. He is very understanding that Kim's first priority is her kids," the source added at the time. "Kim's impressed that Pete is really making an effort to see her."
Davidson was previously linked to Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. The King of Staten Island actor was also briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018. He previously dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Cazzie David, Carly Aquilino and Margaret Qualley.
- Pete Davidson Calls Kim Kardashian His 'Girlfriend' for the First Time Since Being Linked Last Year
- Giada De Laurentiis Shows Off Her 'Elegant Yet Comfortable' Backyard Makeover: 'A Sanctuary'
- The Wire's Felicia Pearson on Hosting Michael K. Williams' Show After His Death: 'A No-Brainer'
- Pregnant Rihanna Wore a New Fenty Beauty Lipstick for Her Bump Reveal with A$AP Rocky