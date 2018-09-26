Pete Davidson Lashes Out at Chevy Chase Calling Former SNL Star a 'Genuinely Bad, Racist Person'

Pete Davidson has taken aim at a very famous Saturday Night Live alum.

Davidson, who currently stars on SNL, slammed Chevy Chase during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show Monday.

The younger actor took offense to disparaging comments Chase made in a Washington Post profile about SNL, with the veteran star claiming the show went “downhill” after its first two years on the air.

“He’s a f— d—bag,” Davidson said of the 74-year-old actor. “F— Chevy Chase. He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him. He’s a putz.”

Davidson, 24, also defended his boss, Lorne Michaels, who created the late-night comedy sketch show.

Pete Davidson on The Howard Stern Show The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

“It’s disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career,” continued Davidson, who did not ever share the SNL stage with Chase. “No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you.”

A rep for Chase did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Ego Nwodim Joins Saturday Night Live Cast Ahead of Season 44 Premiere

This is not the first time that Chase has been accused of being racist. In a March 2018 Donald Glover profile by The New Yorker, it was said that Chase attempted to “disrupt [Glover’s] scenes” and made insensitive jokes between takes while the pair were on Community together.

Chevy said in a statement to The New Yorker: “I am saddened to hear that Donald perceived me in that light.”

He also made headlines in 2012 after he allegedly used the N-word during an argument with series creator/writer Dan Harmon, which was first reported by TMZ. Production was consequently halted and Chase was later reportedly forced to issue an apology.

The National Lampoon’s Vacation actor wasn’t the only topic of conversation during Davidson’s time on Stern’s talk show. During his appearance, the comedian also got very candid about his fiancée Ariana Grande and his drug use.

PapCulture / SplashNews.com

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Most TMI, PDA-Filled Moments, Ranked

When asked about his decision to go to rehab in 2016, Davidson explained that “there was no way I could stop” and he “had too much access” to drugs. He also explained how marijuana helps manage his health issues, which includes Crohn’s disease and his borderline personality disorder that leaves him depressed “all the time.”

As for Grande, he held nothing back about their relationship, discussing how the couple initially got together, his ongoing disbelief that he’s her fiancé, and his extreme attraction to the 25-year-old singer.

“Before we started dating, I scrolled through a list of really hot guys on the internet and I was like, ‘Are you sure?'” joked Davidson. “I was like ‘Here is all of One Direction. Are you sure?’ I scrolled through everybody.”

Added the comedian: “I was jerking off to her before I met her… Any time we’re intimate, I’m always apologizing and saying thank you. I swear to God. I’m like, ‘You’re awesome for doing this, thank you so much.'”

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Jokes About Being ‘Very High’ After Ex Reacts to His Romance with Ariana Grande

He even went so far as to tell listeners what he resorts to thinking about in order to hold out longer during sex with Grande.

“I was just thinking of my dad being burned alive,” he says of his firefighter father who died in 9/11. “That’s what I do. I just think of my dad seeing that fire coming right towards him.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Claps Back at Troll Criticizing Ariana Grande’s Tribute to His Late Father

Davidson explained he is not afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to the things he says — nor is he worried about offending people.

“I hate everybody and I hate everything,” Davidson told the talk show host about his comedic style. “Standup’s really the only thing I care about.”

“I can say whatever I want.”