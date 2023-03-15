Get a First Look at Pete Davidson's New Peacock Comedy 'Bupkis' Ahead of Its Premiere This Spring!

Pete Davidson's new Peacock series Bupkis is hitting screens this spring.

Peacock announced on Wednesday that they're dropping all eight episodes of the comedy's first season on May 4.

Davidson, who also wrote and executive produced the series, stars as a fictional version of himself in a story that's inspired by his real life. Previously teased by Deadline, Bupkis "has been compared to Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm" and is "expected to reflect Davidson's real-life persona with an unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated storytelling."

Edie Falco also stars as Davidson's mom while Joe Pesci plays Davidson's grandfather. Additionally, several high-profile guest stars to appear on the series include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.

The First Look images unveiled by Peacock on Wednesday see the main cast and several guest stars in action, including a conversation between a fictional Davis and Falco as his mother.

Bupkis was first announced in March of last year. Filming for the series began that October in New York City.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, Judah Miller, Dave Sirus, Andrew Singer and Erin David are also named as executive producers alongside Davidson.

While Davidson hasn't truly commented on the show, this wouldn't be his first time playing a fictionalized version of himself. He previously starred in the critically-acclaimed comedy, The King of Staten Island, in 2020.

The film saw Davidson as Scott, a young man who has remained stagnant in life since the death of his firefighter dad. But his days lazying around soon come to an end as he's forced to tackle his grief head-on and begin to move forward in his life.

"I made a tribute to my mom and dad, and I got to face these things I'd been avoiding for a really long time head-on," Davidson said of the film on CBS Sunday Morning.

Bupkis marks the Meet Cute actor's big return to television since exiting SNL in May 2022 after eight seasons. Confirming his departure from the NBC sketch series, he posted a message through comedian Dave Sirus's Instagram account, saying: "When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then."

"I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform," he said. "I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did."

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life," he added. "I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion."

Bupkis premieres May 4 on Peacock.