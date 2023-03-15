Get a First Look at Pete Davidson's New Peacock Comedy 'Bupkis' Ahead of Its Premiere This Spring!

Davidson's Bupkis — which also stars Edie Falco, Joe Pesci and more — premieres May 4 on Peacock

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 12:30 PM
BUPKIS -- "TBD" Episode 107 -- Pictured: Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson
Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Pete Davidson's new Peacock series Bupkis is hitting screens this spring.

Peacock announced on Wednesday that they're dropping all eight episodes of the comedy's first season on May 4.

Davidson, who also wrote and executive produced the series, stars as a fictional version of himself in a story that's inspired by his real life. Previously teased by Deadline, Bupkis "has been compared to Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm" and is "expected to reflect Davidson's real-life persona with an unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated storytelling."

Edie Falco also stars as Davidson's mom while Joe Pesci plays Davidson's grandfather. Additionally, several high-profile guest stars to appear on the series include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.

BUPKIS -- "TBD" Episode 107 -- Pictured: (l-r) Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca, Edie Falco as Amy Davidson
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

The First Look images unveiled by Peacock on Wednesday see the main cast and several guest stars in action, including a conversation between a fictional Davis and Falco as his mother.

BUPKIS -- "For Your Amusement" Episode 105 -- Pictured: Chase Sui Wonders as Nikki
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Bupkis was first announced in March of last year. Filming for the series began that October in New York City.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, Judah Miller, Dave Sirus, Andrew Singer and Erin David are also named as executive producers alongside Davidson.

BUPKIS -- "In The Flesh" Episode 106 -- Pictured: Kenan Thompson as Referee
Peacock

While Davidson hasn't truly commented on the show, this wouldn't be his first time playing a fictionalized version of himself. He previously starred in the critically-acclaimed comedy, The King of Staten Island, in 2020.

The film saw Davidson as Scott, a young man who has remained stagnant in life since the death of his firefighter dad. But his days lazying around soon come to an end as he's forced to tackle his grief head-on and begin to move forward in his life.

"I made a tribute to my mom and dad, and I got to face these things I'd been avoiding for a really long time head-on," Davidson said of the film on CBS Sunday Morning.

BUPKIS -- "For Your Amusement" Episode 105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Edie Falco as Amy Davidson, Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Bupkis marks the Meet Cute actor's big return to television since exiting SNL in May 2022 after eight seasons. Confirming his departure from the NBC sketch series, he posted a message through comedian Dave Sirus's Instagram account, saying: "When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then."

"I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform," he said. "I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did."

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life," he added. "I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bupkis premieres May 4 on Peacock.

Related Articles
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
BUPKIS -- "The Florida Project" Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci Go Boating in First Look at Peacock's New Series 'Bupkis'
Pete Davidson, Edie Falco
Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies
Joe Pesci, Pete Davidson, Edie Falco
Joe Pesci Joins Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in Peacock's 'Bupkis'
pete davidson
Pete Davidson Bids Farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' After 8 Years: ''SNL' Is My Home'
Pete Davidson, Edie Falco
Edie Falco to Play Pete Davidson's Mom in New Series About His Life: 'So Excited'
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Our Favorite (Underrated!) Black-Led TV Shows
Pete Davidson during rehearsals on Thursday, December 30th
A Guide to Pete Davidson's Tattoos and What They Mean
Michael B. Jordan attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage); Lori Harvey attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on 'SNL' : It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
Pete Davidson Seemingly Removes All of His Tattoos Dedicated to Ex Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Is Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' : Report
pete davidson
Pete Davidson 'Expected to Be at 'SNL' ' — Not Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding — amid Exit Reports: Source
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: Comedian and honoree Dave Chappelle attends the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Dave Chappelle Discusses Kanye West's Antisemitism Controversy During 'SNL' Opening Monologue
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Pete Davidson attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Jack Harlow attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jack Harlow Calls Pete Davidson an 'Icon' Who 'Has So Much More Left to Accomplish'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brandi Carlile Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and host Martin Short during the Monologue on Saturday, December 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's' SNL' Opening Monologue: Watch!
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot Kenan & Kel on SNL — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!. Credit; Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer Reboot 'Kenan & Kel' on 'SNL' — And Kill Off Kel Mitchell!