Pete Davidson Booed by Syracuse Fans After Previously Calling City 'Trash'

Pete Davidson was heckled by the crowd after he appeared on the jumbotron at a Syracuse men's basketball game against Louisville

Pete Davidson didn't exactly receive a warm welcome at Saturday's Syracuse-Louisville basketball game.

The comedian, 28, was booed by fans at Syracuse's Carrier Dome after he appeared on the jumbotron during the game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Davidson — who previously called Syracuse "trash" — didn't let the noise get to him, and instead laughed and clapped in response to the boos.

The Saturday Night Live star later offered up a truce to Syracuse in a message shared on Twitter by sports reporter Mike Curtis.

While wearing a Syracuse hat, Davidson told the camera, "Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building. We had a really great time. So, peace?"

Davidson criticized Syracuse after filming his 2019 movie Big Time Adolescence in the New York city.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show in 2018, Davidson didn't hold back on his distaste for Syracuse, saying, "Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it's trash," per Deadline.

He added that Syracuse was "worse than Staten Island," where he grew up, before joking, "The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f—--- Ramada."

SMA POLL SEXIEST INTERNET BOYFRIEND Credit: Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Davidson also dissed the city while speaking to Variety a year later, telling the outlet, "It sucked," filming Big Time Adolescence there.

"The whole town of Syracuse blows. Let's be honest, they just found out I was there and tried to arrest me the whole time," he said, referring to a 2018 incident in which he was pulled over by police in the town of Manlius, a suburb of Syracuse.

While Davidson was not charged, his passenger was charged with marijuana possession.

Davidson added, "The cops, because there's nothing going on there, they were hunting me down the whole time. They tried to arrest me for bringing business to your town. Never again, Syracuse."

Despite his past comments, Davidson insisted he didn't have anything against the Central New York city, telling Syracuse.com on Saturday, "I don't hate Syracuse."