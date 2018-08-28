Pete Davidson Reveals He Attempted to Drown Himself in a Pool as a Child

Pete Davidson is continuing to open up about his battle with mental illness.

In a new interview with Variety, the Saturday Night Live star said he once tried to drown himself in a pool as a kid.

“I’ve been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9,” he said in the publication’s annual Power of Young Hollywood issue, published Tuesday. “I tried to drown myself in the pool when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was trying to get my head stuck in the ladder in the deep end, so I would not be able to get up.”

Luckily, Davidson, 24, was unsuccessful in the attempt.

In 2017, Davidson revealed that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety. He explained that the symptoms of the disorder led him to check into a rehabilitation program in December 2016, initially thinking that the mental breakdowns he was experiencing were due to heavy marijuana use.

Davidson, who is engaged to Ariana Grande, also suffers from Crohn’s disease.

During the wide-ranging interview, Davidson spoke about the death of his father, a Staten Island firefighter, in the 9/11 attacks.

He said losing his father at the age of 7 influenced his career as a stand-up comedian.

“If my dad didn’t die, I wouldn’t be a comic. I’d be a construction worker in Staten Island or a basketball coach. I learned what death was,” he said.

Davidson said his father’s death made him appreciate life even more: “To learn how anything can just be taken away from you early gave me this sense of ‘F— it. Whatever, dude.’ I’m able to do stand-up and f— around because hopefully the worst thing that has ever happened to me happened.”