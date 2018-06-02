Pete Davidson Gets 2 Ariana Grande Tattoos After Making Relationship Instagram Official

Pete Davidson didn’t waste any time getting some Ariana Grande ink!

Just days after the Saturday Night Live star, 24, made things Instagram official with the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, also 24, it’s been revealed that Davidson has gotten two tattoos that appear to reference Grande.

On Saturday, tattoo artist London Reese shared a photograph of a black bunny ear mask — which looks similar to the accessory worn by Grande on the Dangerous Woman album cover — behind Davidson’s ear.

“We had a good night,” Reese captioned the photograph.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Jokes About Being ‘Very High’ After Ex Reacts to His Romance with Ariana Grande

Buzzfeed, which first reported on Davidson’s new ink, also noted that Reese initially captioned the photograph, “We had a good night somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana.”

Reese also deleted a photograph of Davidson’s second tattoo, which consisted of Grande’s initials on his hand, according to the outlet.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

This news comes shortly after Grande supported Davidson at his stand-up comedy set on Friday night.

While Davidson didn’t directly reference the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer in his set — even though PEOPLE confirms that Grande showed up to support her new beau — the comedian did appear to be wearing one of her sweatshirts onstage.

In a photo of the couple shared by comedian Wil Sylvince, who was the show’s first opener, Davidson can be seen holding the sweatshirt, which looks similar to something Grande has shown off on social media before.

RELATED: Amy Schumer and Lorde Support Pete Davidson’s Ex Cazzie David as SNL Star Moves on with Ariana Grande

Seemingly commenting on her ex’s new relationship for the first time, David made a humorous remark via social media on Friday.

“Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” the 24-year-old writer and actress wrote alongside a photo from a safari on Instagram.

In May, Davidson confirmed his split from David in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of a video interview with Complex‘s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.

Davidson and Grande, who began dating after her breakup from rapper Mac Miller, have been showering each other with plenty of social media love — and on Wednesday, he made their relationship Instagram official by posting a new photo of him and Grande posing in Harry Potter wizard robes.

One day later, Grande shared her own PDA-packed photo of the couple, writing, “I thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind.”