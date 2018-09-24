Pete Davidson Says He and Ariana Grande Bonded Over Their Breakups: 'Timing Is Everything'

Pete Davidson says fiancée Ariana Grande came into his life at just the right time.

The Saturday Night Live star opened up about his whirlwind romance with the singer while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Monday.

“Timing I feel like is everything, and we both were in a similar situation at the same time,” he said.

After their respective long-term relationships ended — his with Cazzie David and hers with the late Mac Miller — Davidson said he and Grande became newly single “pretty much at the same time” and bonded over their shared experience.

And when the two met on the set of SNL, they instantly connected. Grande has said she knew she was going to marry Davidson after seeing him for the first time.

“It’s like the weirdest, coolest thing that’s ever happened,” Davidson said of his relationship.

Davidson, who has borderline personality disorder, said he isn’t afraid that his mental illness will affect his relationship.

“I was [afraid it could ruin relationships] until I met her,” he said. “I just think we are supposed to be together.”

Still, even Davidson can’t believe Grande actually fell for him.

“Before we started dating, I scrolled through a list of really hot guys on the internet and I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ ” he joked. “I was like ‘Here is all of One Direction. Are you sure?’ I scrolled through everybody.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s engagement on June 11.

“He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day,” she said of her man in an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America in August. “I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful.”

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” Grande added. “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’”

The couple, who began dating in May, have stuck by each other’s side after a very emotional few weeks for Grande.

On Sept. 7, the “God Is a Woman” singer’s ex-boyfriend Miller died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old. The entertainer has also opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour on May 22, 2017.

The couple did not attend the Emmy Awards on Monday. Davidson’s show, Saturday Night Live, picked up multiple awards over the course of the evening. That same day, an emotional-looking Grande and Davidson were spotted going on a stroll together.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much-needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”