Pete Davidson Appears on Saturday Night Live Hours After Alarming Instagram Post

Pete Davidson took to the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend, just hours after posting an alarming message on social media.

Appearing live, the comedian introduced the night’s musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson. He sported a red sweater and green blazer for the late night show’s holiday episode.

Davidson also made a brief appearance in a pre-taped sketch centered around finding a new host for this year’s Academy Awards after Kevin Hart stepped down from the gig. Davidson and a number of regular cast members parodied celebrities who were auditioning for the job.

The 25-year-old played Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek, joking that he would bring “maybe something fun and super high energy” to the awards show.

Minutes after defending Kanye West for standing up about his mental health on Saturday, Davidson raised concern after writing, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

“I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. All i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so,” he continued, adding a single red heart emoji.

Davidson later deleted his Instagram account.

Although reps for Davidson and SNL did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, the comedian’s pal Jon Cryer went on to share on Twitter that he heard Davidson was at the SNL studio in N.Y.C. and was “accounted for.”

A public information officer with the New York Police Department also told PEOPLE they sent officers to do a welfare check on Davidson.

Pete Davidson Greg Pace/REX/Shutterstock

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Ariana Grande, Davidson’s ex-fiancée, also let the comedian know that she was there for him.

“Man i’m so sorry i told a dumb joke,” she wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets, referencing a message directed at West, which had drawn Davidson’s ire earlier on Saturday.

“I really didn’t mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god,” added Grande, 25.

Continuing, she wrote, “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.”

Davidson’s friends, Machine Gun Kelly, Kid Cudi and SNL costar Chris Redd, also went on to pen supportive messages to the comedian.

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018

Pass a little love to the people you love, today. And even more to the people you don’t! — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) December 15, 2018

Thinkin about U Pete. Hit me back bro — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 15, 2018

I love you man. Im here — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 15, 2018

Earlier on Instagram, Davidson came to West’s defense via Instagram after the rapper criticized Grande for a joke she made regarding West’s feud with Drake, which West claimed made light of his mental health.