Pete Davidson's Approach to Relationships, In His Own Words
The Saturday Night Live comedian seems to have that je ne sais quoi that's attracted Hollywood stars from Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian West — and for those somehow still confused, he's been telling us what's so alluring about him for years
Pete Davidson's Appeal
Ah, Pete Davidson: self-effacing comedian, BDE icon and not-so-hopeless romantic. With a roster of A-list love interests including former flames Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale and a rumored new romance with Kim Kardashian West, the Saturday Night Live star's seemingly universal appeal is a subject of constant conversation. And while celebrities from Emily Ratajkowski and Chrissy Teigen to Bethenny Frankel have chimed in with their theories on why that might be (his sense of humor, height and, according to Frankel, that perhaps he "shoots diamonds out of his penis"), we're most interested in hearing in from Davidson himself. Read on for the romantic allure of Pete Davidson, in his own words.
"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."
— on his love language, to PAPER Magazine in the #BreakTheInternet issue
"Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it's very off-putting to some…It's something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better."
— on sometimes coming on too strong, to PAPER Magazine
"I love love. That's how I grew up. Just my mom, my sister — I didn't have a man around the house, so I was just like, 'When am I going to find my Princess Charming?' That's all I've ever wanted."
— on looking forward to love from a young age, in an interview with The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God on YouTube
"I just want to have a kid, that's it. I think that would be awesome."
— on wanting to be a father, to Charlamagne Tha God
"I cry a lot. I get into deep conversations. I care about your s—. I like to meet your family. I like to know who you are. And some families are like, 'Who the f– are you?' So I'm a lot for certain people. It was just how I was raised."
— on vulnerability in relationships, after discussing his brief relationship with model Kaia Gerber, to Charlamagne Tha God
"I am a hopeless romantic. I believe in true love and I believe in love and I believe being in love is a great thing, and I hope I'm fortunate enough to find that one day."
— on if his dating style is more casual or romantic, on an episode of PEOPLE Now
"I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but like, almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And then eventually, that will unravel, you know? So, I just, off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.' And that can either be a lot for someone or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or, sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff."
— on being completely himself with new romantic partners, on an episode of The Breakfast Club
"No, if I'm into you, I'm really into you. It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there's enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today.' Communication is really key."
— on not playing games and the importance of communication in relationships, on The Breakfast Club