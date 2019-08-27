Pete Davidson Goes on Expletive-Filled Rant Against College Students for Breaking No-Phone Rule

Pete Davidson went on an expletive-filled tirade while performing for a crowd of college students on Monday night.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, was headlining a comedy show at the University of Central Florida when he went on a rant about the audience apparently violating his no-phone policy, calling them “privileged little a—holes.”

“Don’t f—ing ruin the show for people who actually want to be there,” he said, per video posted by an attendee on YouTube. “That’s what f–ed up about our generation. … That’s why we’re embarrassing, that’s why the world is going to end in 25 years because you’re all f—ing r—–ed. Yeah, I meant it that way, idiots.”

“You should f—ing grow up, okay? It says no phones … just behave,” he continued. “I have to have my f—ing boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s f—ing embarrassing.”

“Don’t you want adults to respect us? Don’t you want your parents to be proud of you?” he went on. “You know how f—ing embarrassing it is to be our age and walk out and knows everybody thinks you’re a f—ing idiot? Grow the f— up. Now we’ll continue. I just wanted to scare you. But just grow up, don’t do that s—, seriously.”

A rep for Davidson did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A source who attended the show tells PEOPLE there was “zero signage or announcements about no cell phones.”

“Pete definitely had people patrolling [for cell phones]. Like, distractingly so,” the source says. “But not enough that that rant was necessary. I agreed with his main message, but the delivery was really poorly chosen.”

“It was just so uncomfortable,” the source adds. “He tried really hard to turn it around, but then he kept mentioning it every 10 minutes or so for the rest of his set.”

According to the source, it “was obvious that he didn’t really want to be there.”

“He supposedly was trying new stuff out on us for his upcoming special,” the source says. “But he basically just talked about whatever came into his head and would start stories and then not finish them.”

Some attendees didn’t take the rant too seriously and joked about it on Twitter afterwards.

“If you saw pete davidson tonight at ucf … we all came out of this uncomfortable a– experience closer together,” tweeted one.

“ucf students raise ur hand if u have ever felt personally victimized by pete davidson,” tweeted another, while someone else joked that “the first day of class at ucf means being yelled at by Pete Davidson because you were on your phone during his set.”

But others were less than pleased by the performance.

“pete davidson had a whole meltdown in front of some college kids and called us all bitches and r-words…” tweeted another student. “then he got pressed that no one was laughing at his lame a– jokes?”

“imagine going on a 5 minute … rant about how you hate millennials recording s— and then tryna backtrack into making it a motivational speech,” the student continued. “we ain’t even pay to see this s—; reLAX!”