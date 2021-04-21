Pete Davidson and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Are Dating, Source Says: 'He's Serious About Her'
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor were first linked in March
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are officially together — and the Saturday Night Live star is letting people close to him know just how invested he is in the relationship.
Davidson, 27, and Dynevor, 26, are "really into each other," a source says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. The insider adds that "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her."
The twosome were first linked in March when Davidson was spotted in Manchester, England, where the Bridgerton star lives. A fan also posted a selfie with Davidson on Facebook when he visited the historic Altrincham Market, an area near Manchester. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were allegedly seen holding hands while out together in the U.K.
The month before, Dynevor took a trip to New York City, where Davidson currently lives and shoots Saturday Night Live.
Davidson further ignited dating rumors in mid-April while participating in a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students. After being asked who he considered to be his celebrity crush, he smiled and replied: "I'm with my celebrity crush."
Eagled-eyed fans then quickly noticed that both Davidson and Dynevor wore matching necklaces reading "PD," which happens to represent both of their initials, during recent interviews.
Davidson has previously dated comedian Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and actress Margaret Qualley. He was also briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in late 2018 before they split that October.
While Dynevor was once linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Skins alum Sean Teale, she also sparked dating rumors with her former Bridgerton costar, Regé-Jean Page. The Younger actress ultimately denied the speculation while speaking to British magazine You in February.
"I'd love to say there was really something between us. But no, it has always been strictly professional," she told the publication. "People really root for us. We have to say we're actors, we're doing a job. There is something to be said for not spoiling the magic … but at a certain point you have to say no."
Page, 31, also shut down the rumors in a January interview with Access Hollywood, saying: "I think everything you need to know is on camera. All the sparks that flew came off the beautiful scripts we were handed. So I think that the sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough."
