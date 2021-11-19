A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West "had a great time" together in Southern California

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Spotted Holding Hands While Out and About in Palm Springs

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West are soaking up some sun together.

The two were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, on Wednesday, as evidenced in pictures published by the Daily Mail.

In the pictures, Davidson, 28, and Kardashian West, 41, got out of a car together before clasping hands as they walked near Kris Jenner's house, the Daily Mail reported. Both looked comfortable, as the reality star sported grey sweatpants and a white bodysuit while Davidson wore a black t-shirt and plaid SKIMS pajama bottoms.

The duo had been spending time in Palm Springs to celebrate Davidson's birthday, which was on Tuesday.

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that Davidson and Kardashian West "had a great time" together in Southern California.

"Pete is back in NYC now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs," the source said. "They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten."

And while the Saturday Night Live star has gone back to the East Coast, the source added that "they have plans to see each other again soon."

Davidson and Kardashian West first sparked romance rumors in October when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California following the SKIMS founder's appearance on SNL.

They have since spent time together in New York, including a private dinner on Staten Island.

Another source told PEOPLE that "even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch."