Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Holds Hands Outside Grocery Store During Trip to Upstate New York

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber have escaped the hustle and bustle of New York City.

On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, and the supermodel, 18, were photographed holding hands during a trip to upstate New York.

In the photo, Davidson and Gerber were snapped walking side-by-side with interlocked fingers outside of a grocery store.

For the outing, Davidson kept it casual in a white T-shirt, dark pants and a blue crewneck sweatshirt. Gerber — who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — paired her distressed jeans with a yellow and white striped shirt, a black leather jacket and a white beanie.

Their trip comes nearly three weeks after the stars were first linked after enjoying a meal together at the popular brunch restaurant Sadelle’s in New York City.

In a photograph captured by a fan, the pair sat in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on their beverages and enjoyed each other’s company.

A few hours earlier, paparazzi captured Davidson walking through a Soho neighborhood by himself.

In the photographs, Davidson sported a different outfit than he did for the most recent outing, opting for a black Louis Vuitton zip-up sweatshirt, yellow shirt and black sweatpants with a pair of multi-colored sneakers.

He also wore AirPods in his ears and dark sunglasses.

A source told Page Six that Davidson was leaving Gerber’s apartment at the time but claimed that the duo were “just friends.”

Reps for Davidson and Gerber did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.