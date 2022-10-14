Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci Go Boating in First Look at Peacock's New Series 'Bupkis'

The Pete Davidson-led comedy will follow a fictionalized version of the SNL alum's life, with Joe Pesci as his grandfather and Edie Falco as his mother


Published on October 14, 2022 11:39 AM
BUPKIS -- "The Florida Project" Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci
Photo: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

The first look at Pete Davidson's Bupkis is here!

Production for the Peacock series has begun — and with it comes a peek at Davidson and Joe Pesci in character.

The first snap from the set shows Davidson — playing a fictionalized version of himself — sitting on a boating dock beside Pesci, who plays Davidson's grandfather. Both appear to be glancing up from an iPad at something in the distance.

The series will follow a dramatized version of Davidson's life, while making room for "R-rated" and " unfiltered" comedy moments, according to Deadline's first report of the series.

Peacock says the series, which will be comprised of half-hour episodes, will "combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known."

Joining Pesci, 79, and Davidson, 28, is Nurse Jackie alum, Edie Falco, who has been cast as Davidson's mom.

Though Davidson stepped away from Saturday Night Live in 2022, SNL creator, Lorne Michaels, serves as executive producer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Davidson has taken part in a list of other acting projects as of late. He's starred in The King of Staten Island and was featured in films Big Time Adolescence and The Suicide Squad.

Most recently, Davidson appeared in Machine Gun Kelly's Good Mourning With a U, as well as another Peacock project — the Kaley Cuoco comedy Meet Cute. Davidson also voiced the aloof, lead dog in Marmaduke, which premiered on Netflix.

A release date for Bupkis has not yet been announced.

