The first look at Pete Davidson's Bupkis is here!

Production for the Peacock series has begun — and with it comes a peek at Davidson and Joe Pesci in character.

The first snap from the set shows Davidson — playing a fictionalized version of himself — sitting on a boating dock beside Pesci, who plays Davidson's grandfather. Both appear to be glancing up from an iPad at something in the distance.

The series will follow a dramatized version of Davidson's life, while making room for "R-rated" and " unfiltered" comedy moments, according to Deadline's first report of the series.

Peacock says the series, which will be comprised of half-hour episodes, will "combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known."

Joining Pesci, 79, and Davidson, 28, is Nurse Jackie alum, Edie Falco, who has been cast as Davidson's mom.

Though Davidson stepped away from Saturday Night Live in 2022, SNL creator, Lorne Michaels, serves as executive producer.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Davidson has taken part in a list of other acting projects as of late. He's starred in The King of Staten Island and was featured in films Big Time Adolescence and The Suicide Squad.

Most recently, Davidson appeared in Machine Gun Kelly's Good Mourning With a U, as well as another Peacock project — the Kaley Cuoco comedy Meet Cute. Davidson also voiced the aloof, lead dog in Marmaduke, which premiered on Netflix.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A release date for Bupkis has not yet been announced.