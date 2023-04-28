Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' Relationship Timeline

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' relationship is going strong.

The Saturday Night Live alum and the Genera+ion's actress' friendship has evolved into a romantic relationship since initially meeting on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021.

In late 2022, the two sparked romance rumors when they attended a New York Rangers game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. They continued to fuel dating rumors in January 2023, when they were seen snuggled up to each other during an outing in Brooklyn, New York.

Since then, the pair has been photographed numerous times kissing and holding hands. In addition to their day trips and date nights, Davidson and Wonders enjoyed some travel time together and jetted off to Hawaii for a relaxing vacation.

While Davidson and Wonders have kept mum on their romance, The King of Staten Island star spoke highly of the actress' talents on the red carpet of his latest Peacock series Bupkis, which Wonders also appears on.

Plus, their loved ones and friends have opened up about their relationship. In February 2023, Davidson met Wonders' family and a few months later, Martha Stewart called them a "very cute couple."

Prior to Chase, Davidson has been involved in several high-profile relationships, including Ariana Grande (whom he proposed to in 2018), Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Here's a look at Davidson and Wonders' relationship timeline so far.

May 2021: Pete Davison and Chase Sui Wonders meet on set

Rich Fury/Getty

Davison and Wonders met on the set while filming the dark comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021. The film was officially released a year later in March 2022.

December 15, 2022: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders spark romance rumors

Davidson and Wonders first sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. Despite the chatter, a source told TMZ that the two were "great friends." At the time, Davidson was linked to Emily Ratajkowski, though they called it quits that month.

January 9, 2022: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders dine together in Brooklyn

The two were seen snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant as they waited on food together. TMZ reported patrons at the restaurant said the pair shared a kiss and left together after their food arrived.

January 19, 2022: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders kiss at Universal Studios in L.A.

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Davidson and Wonders further fueled romance rumors when they were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, where they held hands as they walked through the theme park together.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar could also be seen exchanging kisses while on an escalator.

January 23, 2023: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders pack on the PDA in Hawaii

backgrid

The actress and comedian were spotted together during a getaway to Hawaii, where they were photographed hitting the beach and packing on the PDA.

In one photo, Wonders wrapped her arms around Davidson's neck as she and the King of Staten Island actor stood on a rock. Other snapshots showed the pair walking hand-in-hand on a beach and sharing kisses.

February 2, 2023: Chase Sui Wonders supports Pete Davidson at the NFL Pro Bowl

Wonders was snapped on the sidelines during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl game, of which Davidson was the NFC team captain. One of the shots featured the actress gently touching the SNL star's face, while they looked at each other smiling.

February 2023: Pete Davidson meets Chase Sui Wonders' family

Chris Graythen/Getty

In April 2023, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Davidson met Wonders' family when they attended the Daytona 500 together in February. In the months that followed, the couple have spent a lot of time together, and according to the source, were "seeing where it goes."

February 10, 2023: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders hold hands at a Rangers Game

Lauren Menowitiz/Shutterstock

The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars returned to Madison Square Garden to cheer on the New York Rangers as the hockey team took on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Pictures showed the two bundled up and holding hands as they watched from the stands.

March 4, 2023: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders reportedly get in a car crash

Davidson was involved in a car accident one evening in March. Police confirmed to PEOPLE that the car he was in ran into a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ, who first reported the crash, the comedian was behind the wheel of the vehicle and was accompanied by Wonders. The publication reported that no one was injured.

April 9, 2023: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders spend Easter with Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. Martha Stewart/Instagram

Martha Stewart revealed on social media that Davidson and Wonders stopped by her famed farm in upstate New York on Easter Morning.

"They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford," Stewart said of the couple, who were traveling with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle. "I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday."

"Very cute couple!!!!" Stewart added of the pair.

April 14, 2023: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders appear in the Bupkis trailer

Heidi Gutman/Peacock

In April, viewers got the first look at Bupkis, Davidson's new Peacock series inspired by his real life, which he also wrote and executive produced.

The series also features Wonders, alongside the rest of the star-studded including Edie Falco as Davidson's mom and Joe Pesci as Davidson's grandfather. Additionally, several high-profile guest stars appear on the series including Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano and Kenan Thompson.

April 27, 2023: Pete Davidson gushes over Chase Sui Wonders at N.Y.C. Bupkis premiere

Wonders stepped out alongside Davidson at the world premiere of his new, semi-autobiographical series, Bupkis, held at the famed Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. Although the couple posed separately on the red carpet, Davidson gushed about his girlfriend to reporters.

"I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress," Davidson told Entertainment Tonight of Wonders on the carpet. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going so... I had a blast."

The pair was then spotted rocking out to a performance by the Wu-Tang Clan inside the venue. They also cuddled up together and posed for PEOPLE exclusive photos backstage.