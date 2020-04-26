Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler Hilariously Sing About 'Being Stuck in the House' on SNL at Home

Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler are "Stuck in the House" like everyone else.

During this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live at Home, the comedic duo teamed up for the quarantine-themed song about going stir crazy amid social distancing due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The hilarious track, titled “Stuck in the House,” opens with Davidson, 26, singing about his experience self-isolating at his mom’s house in Staten Island.

“Stuck with my fam, I can’t get out/ For like two months, been on my couch," Davidson sings. "Runnin’ out of things to talk about/It’s quarantine at my house/ I’m going crazy and crazy and crazy."

The song then shifts to Sandler's home where the Billy Madison star, 53, sings about wearing an underwear mask, petting his dog with a baseball mitt and "using both sides of my toilet paper." Sandler's verse even features a cameo from Rob Schneider.

"Wife tried to kiss me/ I straight up denied her/ Miss the NBA and I miss Rob Schneider," the actor sings, as Schneider pops up in Sandler's window and says, "You can do it!"

"I'm so f---ing bored I'm doing songs with Pete," Sandler ends his verse before the song returns to Davidson's chorus.

Both Sandler and Davidson's families also make cameos in the video with Davidson's mom glaring at her son on the couch, and Sandler's wife, Jackie, hilariously making out with her husband.

Then, the music video ends on a heartwarming note, with Sandler's family thanking frontline healthcare workers for their sacrifice amid the pandemic.

"Thank you, first responders. We love you," two signs made by the actor's two daughters, Sunny Madeline, 11, and Sadie, 13.

This is the third song that Davidson has made for the at-home edition of SNL. Earlier this month the comedian hit fans with two hits, “Drake Song” and “Andre 2000.”

