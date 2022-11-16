Pete Davidson's Mom Hopes He Has 'the Best Day' on His 29th Birthday as She Shares Adorable Throwback Pics

As Pete Davidson marked another turn around the sun, his mother, Amy Davidson, celebrated with a look back at his earliest days of life.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian was seemingly low-key as he turned 29 on Wednesday, though his mom made sure to draw some attention to her son on social media.

"Happiest birthday to you Peter!" she wrote "We love you and you have made us laugh since the day you were born! Have the best day!! 💙🎂🥰"

Along with the affectionate caption, she shared a carousel of photos of Davidson in diapers with an older relative, one featuring his late father Scott in coordinating denim and even a dapper young Davidson strumming in a guitar with a bright red red tuxedo vest and kid-sized bow tie.

As Davidson ages up in the snaps, the Staten Island native's love of New York sports, his sister Casey and adventure are all on display.

Davidson made headlines earlier this week after being spotted with model Emily Ratajkowski.

A source close to Davidson confirmed to PEOPLE that the King of Staten Island actor and the actress/model, 31, are "seeing each other." The news came after celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed the two had been spotted together in New York City.

Reps for both Davidson and Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

And the birthday boy caught the attention of another famous lady earlier this week — soul legend Dionne Warwick cheekily staked her claim on Davidson with a jokey tweet about his famously full dance card.

"I will be dating Pete Davidson next," Warwick, 81, wrote on Monday.

The Ratajkowswki news and Warwick's tweet come not long after Davidson's high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian, whom he dated for nine months before they split in August. Before that, he was romantically linked to Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Ariana Grande, to whom he proposed in 2018.

During a recent episode of the Hulu show, Kardashian revealed why she thinks so many women fall for Davidson.

"Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."