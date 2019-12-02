Pete Davidson Requires Fans to Sign $1 Million NDA Before His Comedy Shows: Reports

Image zoom Pete Davidson Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

If you want to see Pete Davidson perform, you may have to be willing to sign a $1 million nondisclosure agreement.

Over the weekend, the comedian, 26, reportedly required audience members to sign an NDA before his Nov. 27 show at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco.

Stacy Young, who had purchased a ticket for the performance, shared a copy of the NDA on a Facebook post for the event, saying that she was first notified about the agreement on the day of the show.

The NDA notes that “by signing this agreement, you are agreeing not to discuss any details of the show you are about to watch or your experiences at this event,” specifically prohibiting posts on blogs and online outlets as well as social media platforms. Any breach of contract would “require payment of $1 million in damages” as well as any resulting legal feeds.

In addition to signing the document, attendees were also asked to provide their contact information as well as the names of their social media accounts, and had to hand over any phones or recording devices during the actual performance.

“I understood and was willing to consent to the initial request of locking up any phones or cameras brought to the event, but I think this a bit ridiculous and over the top,” Young wrote on Facebook. “I get that comedians are protective of their jokes and don’t want their routines rebroadcast, but it’s rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it. Don’t perform for the public if you don’t want people to have an opinion about it!”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Goes on Expletive-Filled Rant Against College Students for Breaking No-Phone Rule

Young, who did not sign the NDA, told Variety she was given a full refund by the venue. “I didn’t want to sign it because it was basically saying that I wasn’t able to comment on it or have an opinion,” she said. “The most you could say is ‘no comment.’ “

An employee at the venue told the San Francisco Chronicle that the venue had only learned about the NDA the day before the show.

Image zoom Pete Davidson George Pimentel/Getty

Consequence of Sound, which first reported on the news, noted that according to various Twitter posts, Davidson has been requiring audience members to sign NDAs since Nov. 7, when the Saturday Night Live star performed at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis.

Sources confirmed to Variety that Davidson also used the NDA before his show on Saturday at the Vic Theater in Chicago.

A rep for Davidson, the Sydney Goldstein Theater, the Varsity Theater and the Vic Theater did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Davidson’s next show is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Hollywood, Florida.