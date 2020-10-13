Peta Murgatroyd Says She Had to 'Run to Therapy' After DWTS Routine Following Neck Injury

Peta Murgatroyd is on the mend after sustaining a neck injury during Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Following her tango performance with celebrity partner Vernon Davis, the professional dancer was noticeably absent from the press line, later revealing she had left the set early because of an injury.

"Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance. I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy," Murgatroyd wrote on Twitter after the show.

While the dancer said she'll be "ok" following the injury, Murgatroyd explained that it was something that had to be checked out "ASAP."

"Thanks for the concern," she continued. "Love you all and I'm looking forward to next week xxxx."

On Monday's live episode of the ABC competition series — when the celebrities performed dances to hits from the 1980s — Murgatroyd and the former football star performed the tango to Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer."

The pair earned three 7s for their glam-filled performance, leaving them with a score of 21/30.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Entertainment Tonight she was unaware of the injury but that there is always "hazard pay involved" when it comes to dancing to '80s music.

"It's the '80s. There's hazard pay involved, with the wigs and stuff. You could definitely tweak a neck with '80s [routines]," she said.

Inaba added, "But I hope she's OK, most importantly... she'll be dancing next week so I hope she's okay and takes care of her neck."

At the end of Monday's show, Murgatroyd and Davis were in the bottom two alongside Jesse Metcalfe and pro partner Sharna Burgess.

The Desperate Housewives actor was ultimately eliminated.

"Now, obviously this is not what was last week, right, in the bottom two. So this is a little bit of a shock," said Banks.

With the decision in the hands of the judges, Inaba and Bruno Tonioli both decided to save Davis. Though his vote wasn't necessary to break a tie, Derek Hough said he also would have chosen to save the former NFL star.

Sharna Burgess and Jesse Metcalfe

For their final performance of season 29, Metcalfe, 41, and Burgess, 35, performed a tango to Tears for Fears and earned a 19/30.

Though Metcalfe "started very well" in his dance, according to Tonioli, he "went wrong quite a few times. You kind of lost your timing. It's getting the balance of the two: the performance and the technique. Both of them have to be at the same level. So I get what you were trying to do, performance-wise you are getting there, but then you lost your steps, you lost your timing and it went a bit wrong."

While Inaba agreed with Tonioli, she thought Metcalfe was "much more confident. When that beat kicked in, I saw you feeling the music for the first time."