"Thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out, whether it be by text/calls/DM's/email/ comments/ street/post office," Peta Murgatroyd wrote in an Instagram post

Peta Murgatroyd Thanks Supporters for Their Love While Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy Remains in Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd is expressing her thanks.

Posting a photo of a batch of cookies she received with a handwritten note, Murgatroyd opened up about how she's feeling in the caption of her post.

"Although I'm going through hell right now and I want it all to end…their [sic] is light that shines through the darkness," she began. "Strangers baked me cookies and proudly brought them to my door."

"They stood there with smiles so wide. Let me repeat….strangers, whom I don't talk to thought that they should get in their kitchen and bake me cookies," Murgatroyd continued. "They also took it upon themselves to google if I was allergic to anything, just to make sure they weren't hurting me."

Adding that she "welled up" at the kind gesture, Murgatroyd said the strangers told her, "'Anything you need, we are here for you.' "

Sharing her gratitude for all who have shown her love during a dark time, the professional dancer continued, "Thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out, whether it be by texts/calls /DM's/email /comments/street/post office."

"People I haven't spoken to in 15 years have found me on social just to pray for me. It's beyond and it means the world to me ❤️🙏🏻," added Murgatroyd.

In the comments section, Chmerkovskiy, 42, replied: "I love you and I'll see you soon!

Save me a cookie 🍪❤️."

Murgatroyd's most recent social media post comes about after she asked for prayers and well wishes for her husband last week.

Chmerkovskiy remains in Ukraine and continues to share updates on social media with his followers about the rapidly unfolding Russian invasion in the country.

At the time, Murgatroyd wrote, in part, "Please pray for my husband Maks. I don't usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder."

She added: "My pain is overwhelming and I'm struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy wed in 2017 and share son Shai, 5.