Peta Murgatroyd Is Returning to Dancing with the Stars: 'I'm Happy to Be Back with My Family'

Peta Murgatroyd is returning to Dancing with the Stars, PEOPLE confirms.

“I’m overwhelmed with excitement,” Murgatroyd, 33, told US Weekly on Tuesday. “I’m excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it’s such a close and tight-knit family, so I’m just happy to be back with everybody.”

“I definitely wanted this to happen,” she added. “I hoped that I could make this work for a couple of months now and was praying and hoping that it would all align. It was the perfect time for my family. Maks has other things going on and Shai is well taken care of and it was just a good time for us.”

Image zoom Peta Murgatroyd Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The New Zealand native kickstarted her DWTS career in 2012 on season 13. From there, she went on to star in 11 seasons; her most recent was season 25, in which she danced with celebrity partner Nick Lachey.

In 2017, Murgatroyd returned to DWTS months after welcoming son Shai with husband and DWTS alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Being a mom to Shai has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me — it’s what makes me happiest,” she previously told PEOPLE. ” I would spend every second of the day with him if I could. But I also think it’s good for me to get back to work.”

Image zoom Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Shai, Peta Murgatroyd Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

While Maks won’t be returning this season, Peta said her husband is “fired up.”

“I’m sure he would consider it,” she said of her husband returning to the ABC dancing competition. “I think it just has to line up with what he’s doing and what I’m doing and I feel like he still wants to dance. He’s still fit and healthy!”

“I’m totally going to miss dancing with him,” she added. “That’s a big thing in our lives. We love to dance together,” the New Zealand native says. “I think it’s that comfort level of having your best friend with you. I mean, he’s my everything. It definitely won’t be the same, but there are many people on the show who are like family to me, so it’s not like I’m going to be missing out on any love or kindness!”

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.