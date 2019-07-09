Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Celebrate Their 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have two years of marriage down, and forever to go!

On Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pros celebrated their wedding anniversary in sweet posts on their respective Instagrams.

“Today will always be on[e] of the best days of my life!” Chmerkovskiy, 39, wrote alongside a gorgeous shot of the couple as they stood at the altar together.

“I couldn’t wait to marry you. I couldn’t wait to spend the rest of my life being your partner, your friend and your family,” he continued. “I’m in love with you more today than ever before. I’m obsessed with us.”

“You have my hand, my heart and my soul for as long as I live,” Chmerkovskiy added. “Happy anniversary my love ❤️”



In her own touching posts, Murgatroyd, 32, lovingly said that Chmerkovskiy will “always be my ‘one'” and shared a number of breathtakingly-beautiful photos from their wedding day in 2017.

“To the man whom I felt that gut-wrenching, hard to describe, electric, painful, soulmate style of love for…. @maksimc you will always be my ‘one’,” she wrote. “The one that I couldn’t be apart from, the one whom I loved from the beginning (and I didn’t know why), I couldn’t even explain it logically to my head or anyone lol”

“the one who has always been my protector, the one who knows me better than anyone,” Murgatroyd continued. “@maksimc you are the love of my life, and I cherish every year we have on this earth together. Happy 2nd Anniversary! 🌸”

The professional dancer also shared a photo of the couple beaming alongside each other and captioned it, “Looking into the future like….. 😍 Happy 2nd Anniversary my love @maksimc”

To celebrate their anniversary on Monday, the couple went out for a romantic candlelit dinner at The Little Door in Los Angeles. The French restaurant held extra significance to the pair, as it was the spot of their first date years ago.

“Where it all began…@maksimc asking me to dinner to make sure I was ‘ok’ during my first season [of DWTS] 🙂 We arrive after he picked me up from my apartment and enter into the prettiest candlelit French restaurant,” Murgatroyd revealed on her Instagram Stories.

She went on to share a video from inside the restaurant as she lovingly stared at her husband and reminisced on their first date.

“I’m gonna show you the candle that burned so brightly and I remember it flickering in his face when we were talking so many years ago, and I was thinking, ‘God, this man is good looking,'” she said while recording Chmerkovskiy at the other side of the table with his dinner and wine glass.

Chmerkovskiy also shared a snap to his Instagram Stories of his wife enjoying her dinner and captioned it, “Wife” with a drooling face emoji.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd got engaged in December 2015 and welcomed their first child together, a son Shai Aleksander, on Jan. 4, 2017.

Just six months later, the Dancing With the Stars lovebirds tied the knot on July 8, 2017, at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. Shai, who was 6-months-old at the time, served as “prince of honor” at the wedding.

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy’s brother and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy served as best man. Other DWTS wedding guests included Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess — all of whom were in the wedding party — Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco, and Candace Cameron Bure.

Of her special day, Murgatroyd previously said that the day was incredibly memorable and worth waiting for.

“I can’t speak for every girl, but when you first step onto that runway and see the love of your life at the end of the path waiting for you, I think that’s going to be a moment that I’ve always waited for — just to see his face,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to get married — and only get married once — so this is a really special moment for me.”

Since then, the pair have been focused on raising their son while Murgatroyd made her return to the ballroom to compete on DWTS. (Chmerkovskiy chose to leave the show in 2018, citing his growing family for his reason of not returning.)

Murgatroyd also previously revealed in a sit-down interview with PEOPLE Now that she was looking forward to expanding her family one day, and said the couple was “absolutely” planning on giving Shai, now 2, a sibling.

“I don’t know when that’s gonna happen with our schedules, but probably in six months’ time,” Murgatroyd said in Sept. 2018. “I don’t want to leave it too late.”

Despite not being pregnant just yet, Murgatroyd still apparently has babies on the brain and isn’t afraid to make it known.

On June 17, her husband shared a photo of the LaPalme Magazine cover, in which the couple was featured on the cover — her husband, sitting shirtless with his arm wrapped around her. “Luckiest guy I know,” he captioned the Instagram photo.

Clearly attracted by her husband’s appearance, Murgatroyd cut to the point and simply commented, “More babies please”

A few months earlier in March, Murgatroyd also shared a number of photos with her hubby, including one from when she was pregnant with Shai, and captioned it, “My #MCM all day every day 🥰 @maksimc #pregnancylooksappealingagain 🤷🏼‍♀️”