Peta Murgatroyd Enjoys a Trip to Ojai with Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd is savoring some time together with Maks Chmerkovskiy.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 35-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro posted cuddled-up photos with her husband — hugging and kissing — during a quick trip to Ojai, California.
"Ojai for a hot minute," Murgatroyd captioned the post.
It's been a harrowing few months for the couple, who share son Shai Aleksander, 5, and who have been married since 2017.
Chmerkovskiy, 42, recently returned to the U.S. from his native Ukraine, where he was staying when the Russians invaded in late February. He managed to get out of the country by early March, only to return for a second trip to help refugees.
"The whole experience was terrifying," Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE earlier this month. "My life has changed forever."
RELATED: Peta Murgatroyd Posts Sweet and Silly Selfies with Son Shai, 5: 'Love Him So Much It Hurts'
"There were so many awful things that I experienced while I was there," Chmerkovskiy said then. "But I think the worst was the idea of my being able to have a safe place to stay while others had no choices. Some were older people and others were young with children. It was bad … I felt terrible."
While her husband was in Ukraine, a nervous Murgatroyd called him each morning (6 a.m. his time) to see how he was doing.
Distressing as it was, she told PEOPLE with Chmerkovskiy in that same interview, "A good thing is that it has brought us closer together."
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after its forces launched their large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.
Murgatroyd opened up in a Q&A session on her Instagram Story in March about how she was feeling about her husband's decision to return to the area to help others.
RELATED VIDEO: Maks Chmerkovskiy Says He Feels 'Guilt' for Leaving Ukraine amid Russian Invasion — 'I'm Emotional'
"I feel ok. However there are so many 'things' going on," she wrote in response to a fan's question about her husband going to Poland. "At first I was nervous and unsure, and didn't want him to leave again. But I know he made the right decision."
"There wasn't a way that he could stay and watch. I'm just proud," she continued at the time. "I have my anxious days though!"