Chippendales is ready to party with Perez!

This summer, Perez Hilton will join the fully choreographed, interactive show — which features some of the most physically elite men in the world — as its new celebrity guest host, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“I am a big fan of Chippendales and I am so excited to be a special guest host unlike any other they’ve ever had before,” says Hilton, who celebrated his 40th birthday in March at Chippendales.

Arlene Richie

“I am looking forward to taking my role as your gay best friend into the real world and helping the women (and men) who come to the show have THE BEST TIME possible! It’s going to be super fun for them and for me — and that’s why I’m truly ecstatic to do it! I’ve seen the show multiple times and can’t wait to be a part of it from start to finish! It’s going to be magical!” he adds.

Hilton, 40, will join for a limited six-week engagement that runs from July 26 through Sept. 2 (Thursday through Sunday performances) at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

Courtesy Chippendales

The entertainer joins the ranks of numerous celebrities who have served as guest hosts in previous years, including DWTS and America’s Next Top Model champion Nyle DiMarco, Tyson Beckford, Ian Ziering, Antonio Sabato Jr. and, most recently, DWTS alum Tony Dovolani.

To find out more about Party with Perez, visit Chippendales.com. Any tickets purchased between June 13 and June 18, 2018 will receive 25 percent off each ticket using the code: PEREZ.