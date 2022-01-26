The show will be an adaptation of Rick Riordan's popular young adult mythology book series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV Show Headed to Disney+: 'The Wait Is Over, Demigods'

Percy Jackson has found a new home at Disney+!

In a video announcement on Disney+'s Twitter Tuesday, author Rick Riordan revealed that an adaptation of his beloved Percy Jackson book series had been greenlit for a television show at the streaming service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The wait is over, demigods," Riordan said in the clip. "I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens. The smart folks at Disney+ have given us the green light."

Riordan also shared that James Bobin will be directing the pilot episode. Bobin previously directed 2011's The Muppets and the 2019 live-action film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

"James is a terrific person and also an incredibly talented director who recently directed the pilot for Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society," he said. "James knows the Percy Jackson books well — his kids are fans — so we're in great hands."

"Thanks to all of you for your excitement about the series," Riordan finished. "It's gonna be great."

Produced by 20th Television, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to follow 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who is coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers. After the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy must trek across America to find the bolt, clear his name and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan is set to write the series pilot alongside Jon Steinberg, who is best known for producing Starz's Black Sails, Disney+ announced in a press release. Riordan, Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz will also serve as three of the executive producers on the project.

The live-action Disney series will be geared towards a tween, teen, and young adult audience and the casting process is currently underway.

"With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we're deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about," Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. "We're eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery."

Added 20th Television President Karey Burke: "Bringing Rick Riordan's brilliant Percy Jackson books to Disney+ as a television series has been a mission for so many of us at this company ... this will be an adaptation for the ages, with all the excitement, action and mythology fans of the books expect and love."

RELATED VIDEO: See the Action-Packed Trailer for Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians series consists of five novels that Riordan wrote from 2005 through 2009. Two of those books were later adapted for the big screen — Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief in 2010 and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013.

Riordan and fans of the books have been vocal about their disapproval of the adaptations, with the best-selling author previously revealing on Twitter that he refuses to watch the films.

"I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess."

Riordan also claimed that he donated the money that he was paid for the movie rights to charity, adding that "trashy scripts can never end up being great films."